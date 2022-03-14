Copper Strike : Half-year Financial Report - 31 December 2021

Copper Strike Limited Directors' report

31 December 2021

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the company for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Copper Strike Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Mr Mark Hanlon (Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr Brendan Jesser (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Anthony McIntosh (Non-Executive Director)

Principal activities

During the financial half-year the principal continuing activities of the Company consisted of, reviewing potential exploration and development resource acquisitions (in the materials and other sectors), and management of the Company's investments.

Review of operations

The loss for the Company after providing for income tax amounted to $679,444 (31 December 2020: $161,872).

Financial Position

The net assets of the Company increased by $4,580,796 to $15,830,134 as at 31 December 2021 (30 June 2021: $11,249,338). The main reason for the increase was due to the increase in the Company's financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, which increased by $7,084,562 (before tax) during the period. As at 31 December

2021 Copper Strike owns 9,141,369 shares in Syrah Resources Limited (Syrah). The Company also holds additional unlisted investments.

The Company's working capital, being current assets less current liabilities decreased to $644,122 (30 June 2021: $1,114,396). The reduction in working capital was largely due to reduction in cash and cash equivalents during the period due to net payments in relation to the Company's business activities during the period.

Since the approach from the ASX over 12 months ago where ASX advised, that in their opinion, Copper Strike's current operations are not sufficient to warrant the continued quotation of its securities, the Company has reviewed a number of different projects in the Materials, Financial and Technology sectors. Acquiring a project is not necessarily a straightforward task. The Board is focused on finding a project that will add value to the share price as we go forward. The directors are also shareholders and strongly believe that the best outcome for Copper Strike will be finding an opportunity that has the potential to provide an appropriate level of upside from a growth perspective.

To date, the Board has reviewed a number of different projects in the Materials space. Some of these were located overseas and others within Australia. Many of these were not advanced enough for the Company to take further, others had technical issues that reduced their attractiveness, while others were in jurisdictions that prevented due diligence due to the impacts of COVID-19 lockouts and lockdowns.

In addition to the Materials space, the Board has reviewed a number of opportunities in the Financial and Technology space. Some of these have significant future potential however are not of an appropriate size for Copper Strike to progress, while others have vendor expectations of value that we believe will not offer Copper Strike shareholders sufficient upside through

any potential transaction.

The directors currently believe that the Company's future lies within the Materials sector and is continuing to review opportunities in that space. The Company will keep shareholders informed of progress and will provide an update to shareholders at the relevant time.

An ASIC investigation into the Tracing Notice request from 2019 regarding the nature of the shareholding interest held by Mr Kevin McCrohan in the Company, is continuing.