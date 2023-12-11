Official COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jason Bahnsen as an independent Director of the Company.

Mr. Bahnsen is a Canadian/Australian mining engineer and corporate finance executive with over 30 years of experience in the global resource sector. Jason's breadth of experience in the sector ranges from working as an underground miner, project development and operations supervision roles, to investment banking and leadership roles as CEO for private and public companies listed on ASX, TSX.V and CSE stock exchanges. Jason has in depth experience in Australia where he worked for Rio Tinto in business development roles before joining Deutsche Bank as one of the founding members of a global resources team. He has been involved in a number of resource projects in Tasmania including gold and base metal assets. While at Deutsche Bank, Jason was involved a number of large-scale corporate transactions for major Australian resource companies including Western Mining, Santos, BHP, Normandy ranging from demerger, takeover defenses, independent valuations, company and debt restructuring. In 2004, Jason was transferred to Asia where he was Head of Metals and Mining Asia for Deutsche Bank focused on large scale acquisitions and equity market financings for Asian based companies. Mr. Bahnsen holds a B.Sc in Mining Engineering from Queen's University, Kingston and an MBA from University of New England, NSW, Australia.

Steve Swatton, CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"With Jason's arrival on the board he will add an extra dimension to the leadership of CopperCorp. His insight and contacts in Australia will be invaluable, in addition to his evaluation skills, as we begin to model and plan the next stage of the Alpine copper prospect and interpret results from the exciting Razorback copper-REE license over the coming month."

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is focused on the exploration and development of its Alpine copper prospect and Razorback copper rare earths located in western Tasmania. The company is well-financed with approximately C$4.4M in working capital as of November 30, 2023.

Contact:

Stephen Swatton

President, CEO & Director

stephen@coppercorpinc.com

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation relating to the scope and timing of exploration at the Razorback property, plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same, the merits of the Company's mineral projects and other plans of the Company. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "encouraging", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpret", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or other statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include risks associated with exploration and drilling; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; possible accidents; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental approvals necessary to carry out the Company's plans; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of risk factors and their potential effects.

Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including management's assumptions about the following: the availability of financing for the Company's exploration activities; operating and exploration costs; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; timing of the receipt of necessary regulatory and governmental approvals; market competition; and general business and economic conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190523