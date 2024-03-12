Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - CopperEx Resources Corporation (TSXV: CUEX) (the "Company" or "CopperEx") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Yip as a director of the Company.

Mr. Yip has over 30 years of financial management experience in the mining industry for exploration and development companies and producers. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of several producing and exploration stage mining companies, including most recently Pretium Resources from 2015 to 2020 and prior to that Silver Standard Resources, International Tower Hill Mines and Echo Bay Mines. Mr. Yip is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration from the University of Alberta. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Yip also serves on the boards of P2Gold, Maritime Resources and Austin Gold.

"On behalf of the board and management of CopperEx, I am delighted to welcome to Mr. Yip to the team. Tom brings an abundance of mining and mineral exploration experience, having a proven financial management track record built up over a distinguished career. Tom also has considerable regulatory experience, participated in merger and acquisitions, and possesses an abundance of South American business experience. His extensive experience and relationships will be invaluable to take CopperEx to the next level," said Dave Prins, CopperEx's President and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, the Company announces that is has granted an aggregate of 1,120,546 options ("Options") to directors, offices, consultants and employees of the Company with such Options being exercisable at an exercise price of Cdn$0.50 per common share for a period of five years ending March 11, 2029. The Options will vest over a period of 18 months with one-third vesting on September 11, 2024, one-third on March 11, 2025 and one-third on September 11, 2025. The grant of Options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additional information about CopperEx can be found on the Company's website at www.copperexcorp.com, and at www.sedarplus.ca, or email info@copperexcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CopperEx Resources Corporation

Dave Prins

President & CEO

About CopperEx Resources Corporation

CopperEx is engaged in copper and gold exploration primarily in Chile and also in Peru. Through its wholly owned Chilean and Peruvian subsidiaries, it controls three exploration assets, the Exploradora Norte and Kio Buggy projects in Northern Chile, and the La Rica property located in central-southern Peru. The Chilean projects are considered to be material. There are no underlying royalties attached to the CopperEx property portfolio.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Prins, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@copperexcorp.com

Phone Number: (604) 646-4527

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors, and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201327