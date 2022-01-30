Coppermoly : Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report

31 January 2022 ASX Code: COY

December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

The following report details the operating and corporate activities of Coppermoly Ltd (Coppermoly or the Company) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

SUMMARY

Coppermoly was granted a 320 km 2 tenement - EPM27835 (Fox Creek Project) - on the Mt Isa Inlier in northwest Queensland.

tenement - EPM27835 (Fox Creek Project) - on the Mt Isa Inlier in northwest Queensland. The tenement area is highly prospective for base metal and gold mineralisation with numerous historic copper workings in the tenement area and geological resemblances to the Ernest Henry and Eloise Cu-Au deposits.

Cu-Au deposits. The Company has also applied for, but has not yet been granted, a second 294 km 2 exploration licence, EPM27836 (Mount Tracey Project), immediately to the south of EPM27385.

exploration licence, EPM27836 (Mount Tracey Project), immediately to the south of EPM27385. All planned exploration activity in Papua New Guinea, including the previously proposed drilling program at the Mt Nakru prospect, continued to be deferred during the quarter due to COVID- 19.

Coppermoly is well capitalised with cash reserves of $2.7 million as of 31 December 2021.

Exploration Projects

EPM 21735 (Fox Creek Project) - Queensland

During the quarter, the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy ("DNR"). granted exploration licence EPM27835 (Fox Creek Project) to the Company. EPM27835 covers an area of 320km2 in the Eastern Succession, Mount Isa Inlier, in northwest Queensland which hosts a number of significant base metals deposits including the Cannington Ag-Zn-Pb deposit and the Ernest Henry Cu- Au deposit (Figure 1).

EPM27835, contains a significant portion of the Cloncurry Fault (Figure 2). The Cloncurry Fault is one of the most significant structural zones in the Eastern Succession, striking north-westly over a 150 km length and extending continuously to at least 20km depth. This fault is broadly associated with a major lithological contact, separating cover sequence units the Soldiers Cap and Corella/Staveley Formation. It is spatially associated with a series of plutons such as the Saxby Granite and Squirell Hills Granite. The Cloncurry Fault is recognised to have been a major fluid channel over a significant period of time. Numerous Cu-Au occurrences occur along this fault zone (Figure 2).

The tenement area is deemed highly prospective for base metal and gold mineralisation with geological resemblances to the Eloise Cu-Au and Starra Cu-Au deposits.

There are numerous historic copper workings in the tenement area. Three of those areas, are Mount Kalkadoon Cu-Au Zone, Lorna Miss Hit Cu-Au Zone and Fox Extension Cu-Au Zone. Preliminary modelling of historic data warrants further exploration on those zones (Figure 2).