Coppernico Metals Inc. announced that Gordon Fretwell has been appointed as lead independent director. Mr. Fretwell has been a director of Coppernico since its inception and brings over 35 years of extensive legal and corporate governance expertise. He currently also serves on the board of several public companies, including Canada Rare Earth Corp., RE Royalties Ltd, and Pucara Gold Ltd. Formerly a partner in a large Vancouver law firm, Mr. Fretwell has, since 1991, been a self-employed solicitor through the Gordon J. Fretwell Law Corporation in Vancouver, practicing primarily in the areas of corporate and securities law.
Coppernico Metals Inc.
Equities
CPPMF
CA2176611077
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.23 USD
|+15.00%
|+15.00%
|+1,433.33%
|03:38am
|Coppernico Metals Inc. Appoints Gordon Fretwell as Lead Independent Director
|CI
|May. 16
|Coppernico Metals Inc. announced that it has received CAD 19.37529 million in funding from Minerco, Inc., Teck Resources Limited
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1,433.33%
|27.7M
|-14.98%
|149B
|-11.13%
|116B
|-0.17%
|75.51B
|+16.02%
|49.27B
|-8.96%
|43.53B
|+19.99%
|37.75B
|+107.42%
|33.65B
|+22.10%
|26.36B
|+77.70%
|19.97B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- CPPMF Stock
- News Coppernico Metals Inc.
- Coppernico Metals Inc. Appoints Gordon Fretwell as Lead Independent Director