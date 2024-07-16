Coppernico Metals Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company, which is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company is focused on exploration and discovery of copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Companyâs primary asset is the Sombrero copper-gold district located in southern Peru. The Sombrero district, which includes the Companyâs flagship Sombrero project plus its ancillary concessions, covers approximately 103,000 hectares in which it holds direct and indirect interests through a combination of staking and option agreements. The Sombrero concessions are comprised of approximately 103,000 hectares located about 340 kilometers SE of Lima in southern Peru. The concessions are hosted in the northwestern extension of the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt. The principal targets at Sombrero are copper-gold skarn, porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal deposits. The Companyâs subsidiary is Sombrero Minerales, S.A.C.

Sector Diversified Mining