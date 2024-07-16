Coppernico Metals Inc. announced that Gordon Fretwell has been appointed as lead independent director. Mr. Fretwell has been a director of Coppernico since its inception and brings over 35 years of extensive legal and corporate governance expertise. He currently also serves on the board of several public companies, including Canada Rare Earth Corp., RE Royalties Ltd, and Pucara Gold Ltd. Formerly a partner in a large Vancouver law firm, Mr. Fretwell has, since 1991, been a self-employed solicitor through the Gordon J. Fretwell Law Corporation in Vancouver, practicing primarily in the areas of corporate and securities law.