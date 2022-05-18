Copperstone Resources : Q1 2022 05/18/2022 | 02:12am EDT Send by mail :

Loss for the period amounted to KSEK -3,839(-5,102).

-3,839(-5,102). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01(-0.01)

-0.01(-0.01) Cash flow for the period was KSEK 181,383 (114,909).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled KSEK 305,674 (115,861).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 841,679 (478,616).

Equity at the end of the period increased 69% to KSEK 768,183 (455,539). SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD In February 2022, a directed share issue of SEK 1.08 per share was completed through an accelerated book building procedure, raising proceeds of MSEK 147.9 before transaction costs.

In March 2022, a directed share issue of SEK 1.14 per share was completed to the established investors, Thomas von Koch and Christian Kinch, thereby raising proceeds for the company of MSEK 80.9 before issue costs.

In March 2022, Copperstone submitted an environmental permit application for the Viscaria mine. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD The 2021 Annual Report was published in April.

Norrlandsfonden continues to support Copperstone, this time with MSEK 5.5 at STIBOR 5% annual interest rate and a conversion rate of 1,54 SEK/share until April 2027. "A highly intense and stimulating start has been made to 2022. The application for an environmental permit submitted to the Land and Environment Court on schedule at the end of March means we have now taken a major and important stride forward in our ambition to reopen the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. We continue to maintain a high pace and rate of investment in the preparatory work." CEO Anna Tyni Copperstone Resources AB Corp. Reg. No. 556704-4168 Q1 2022 1 CEO COMMENTS A highly intense and stimulating start has been made to 2022. The application for an environmental permit submitted to the Land and Environment Court on schedule at the end of March means we have now taken a major and important stride toward the goal of reopening the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. Ambition levels have been high from the start and I am very proud of the work effort, and naturally, also of our application which I dare say is very cogent, diligent and transparent. A permit application of this dignity encompasses numerous different areas. For several years, we have conducted thorough investigations of how the mining operation will affect the environment and other interests and have thus identified the measures needed to ensure responsible mining for the environment and for everyone in Kiruna and the surrounding area. Now the process commences with the public and authorities taking a stand on what we propose. Finally, the Land and Environmental Court will grant a permit for our future operations and decide under what conditions we can conduct future operations. We have set a bold timetable that is also realistic and achievable. If everything proceeds according to plan, we can start mining in summer 2023, already before the processing plant is up and running. In that case, we will either build a raw materials warehouse or deliver the raw material to an external processing plant. Two years thereafter, our processing plant will be ready to produce high-grade copper and magnetite concentrate. Continued preparatory work Even if the environmental permit application consumed substantial time, energy and resources, we are maintaining a high pace of preparatory work with a continued high rate of investment. Our in-depth studies on water purification technology have enabled us to bring forward the pumping of mining water. This will save us both time and investments after being awarded an environmental permit. Work is now commencing on establishing a pilot facility toward the end of 2022, for a period of one to two years. This means we will be able to improve water quality in the area prior to receiving an environmental permit. We will also start the groundworks for our own bridge over the railway (Malmbanan) to improve accessibility for the Viscaria area. Investments in expanding mineral resources Another priority investment area is core drilling in order to secure and expand the mineral resources. Viscaria remains our primary focus and core drilling is expected to continue throughout 2022. We have also identified the possibility of developing our project in Arvidsjaur in parallel with Viscaria. In March, a core drilling campaign was restarted in Arvidsjaur that is expected to total some 2,500 meters drilled. In February, we applied for an exploitation concession for the existing tailing pond at Viscaria, as there is a possibility of re-processing the sand from the previous mining operations. This is fully in line with our goals for a sustainable business. We have completed extensive studies of the tailing pond and confirmed the economic potential in terms of the levels of copper, gold, zinc, cobalt and silver. Financial reinforcement Despite the high pace of investment, we remain financially strong. In the first quarter, we completed two funding rounds with directed share issues to highly qualified investors raising total proceeds of around MSEK 228 before transaction costs. This shows that qualitative investors see the potential in and the importance of the re-opening of Viscaria. This is an advantage since project financing will remain a key issue for the company going forward. Favorable and sustainable preconditions We are also proud to present our fundamental sustainability initiatives in our Annual Report that was published in April. It comprises seven focus areas with accompanying goals that span the areas where we will have the greatest impact and how we can best contribute to sustainable development. In other words, we are continuing to take clear strides forward in our vision to conduct responsible mining for a sustainable future. The world needs metals and, above all else, substantial quantities of copper to enable the necessary transition if we are to minimize CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. Even if we were to recycle all of the copper that has ever been extracted, it would fall far short of the accelerating demand. We have identified a substantial shortfall as early as 2025, which we want to be part of meeting. The deposit's high copper grade assessed mineral resources and geographical location provides extremely favorable preconditions for delivering high quality and sustainably produced copper for many years. Anna Tyni, CEO Copperstone Resources Copperstone Resources AB Corp. Reg. No. 556704-4168 Q1 2022 2 ABOUT COPPERSTONE RESOURCES VISION Responsible mining for a sustainable future. THE COMPANY IN SHORT Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern mining company with responsible production through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit's high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good prerequisites for Copperstone to become a key supplier of high quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition toward an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbo mine), all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company's certified adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55. GROUP OF COMPANIES Copperstone Resources AB owns the following four subsidiaries (100%): Copperstone Viscaria AB, Copperstone Arvidsjaur AB, Copperstone Tvistbo AB and Copperstone Incentive AB. The above companies form the Group presented in the following financial statements. For more information on the Group structure and subsidiaries please refer to the 2021 Annual Report. Copperstone Resources AB Corp. Reg. No. 556704-4168 Q1 2022 3 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT Copperstone Resources intends to resume mining operations at the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The planned mining operations require an environmental permit. The application for an environmental permit to resume mining operations at the Viscaria mine in Kiruna was submitted on March 30, 2022. The application includes Copperstone's description and ambition for responsible modern mining using the best available technology within the mining industry in terms of the impact on the local environment, in the processing plant and within transport and logistics solutions. In total, the application comprises some 4,000 pages and, inter alia, includes a plan for innovative water management and water purification; recycling of valuable minerals in the old tailings as well as expected environmental impacts, protection and compensation measures for nature and reindeer herding. The application can be viewed in full through the Tillståndsportalen at www.copperstone.se. GEOLOGY Viscaria Copperstone plans to continue with Viscaria core drillings throughout 2022, in order to secure and increase the mineral resources. 35,000 meter core drilled by Copperstone since the Viscaria acquisition in 2019, whereof only 11,000 meters have been declared and converted to code compliant mineral resources (D zone and Tailings dam). Drilling has been focussing on near-mine infill drilling, deep exploration and resource expansion drillings. In addition, metallurgy, mine planning as well as condemnation drilling programs have been successfully completed. Prior to the next mineral resource upgrade, Copperstone expects to use a 'drilling stop date' by end of July 2022 and hereby enabling the presentation of an upgraded PERC 2017 compliant mineral resource calculation on A, B, D zones in Q4 2022, which will in turn be used in a feasibility study where the Life Of Mine Plan tonnages are being converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. Copperstone´s view on the results: A-zone shallow: 2019-2020 drillings confirming a solid measured resource deposit.

shallow: 2019-2020 drillings confirming a solid measured resource deposit. B zone shallow: extensive drillings autumn 2021, block model updated.

B zone (below 350m): Copperstone borehole VDD208 from our 2019 campaign unlocked the deep potential (in alignment with the well-explored A and D zones) and during 2022, Copperstone has discovered significant new higher intersections outside the mineral resource boundary. E g VDD 22013 encountering some +27m +1.89% Cu in magnetite-calcsilicate rocks and within a much broader Cu mineralized

zone. Directional drilling (drillings in different directions from a mother hole) is pending to explore the deeper extensions of VDD22013 and nearby areas in order to estimate the size of this discovery and potentially include in the mine plan by Autumn 2022.

well-explored A and D zones) and during 2022, Copperstone has discovered significant new higher intersections outside the mineral resource boundary. E g VDD 22013 encountering some +27m +1.89% Cu in magnetite-calcsilicate rocks and within a much broader Cu mineralized zone. Directional drilling (drillings in different directions from a mother hole) is pending to explore the deeper extensions of VDD22013 and nearby areas in order to estimate the size of this discovery and potentially include in the mine plan by Autumn 2022. D zone North shoot (deep): infill drilling by directional drilling to cover depth between 300 and 700m below surface to enhance resource category and include in feasibility study.

C zone is recognized as an area of potential interest and deserves attention. The area remains untested at depth below 250m and along the strike.

Ground geophysical surveys have added knowledge on the presence of other mineralized zones to the west of the D zone inside the exploration permit Viscaria no 101. Two initial drillholes tested the area with anomalous Cu near surface.

Regionally: Planned core drillings in Viscaria no 107 and Nikha East (magnetic anomaly detected 300 m beneath LKAB Tailings). Arvidsjaur Core drilling restarted in Arvidsjaur in March 2022. 2,500 meters was successfully drilled in Sandberget 400, Sandberget 500 and Eva k nr 1 during the period March-April. Exploration drilling has tested the areas under shallow airborne anomalies. The targets of massive sulphide intersections have occurred in all drillholes, except one. Intersections are hosted within volcaniclastics and range from a few meters to 6m in thickness and with visual presence of Cu and Zn sulphides (assay tests for gold and silver pending). Borehole electromagnetic surveys are currently carried out as to define next follow-up drilling locations. The best intersections have been detected as Copperstone Resources AB Corp. Reg. No. 556704-4168 Q1 2022 4 much as 2km west of the Eva discovery down to a depth of 350m below surface. Quality assurance of the Eva historical mineral resource of 5.2 Mton by drilling 2 so-called twin holes next to Lundin historical boreholes, to target a PERC 2017 compliant upgrade of the Eva deposit subsequent to the filing of required documentation. One of the twined holes was extended down to 350m discovering a massive sulphide zone (5m thick) at a depth of 325m. True width of the expansion is not known and needs further attention. The drill results are encouraging and have been meeting the company's expectations, and Copperstone is currently interpreting the results of the campaign and its interpretation on potential for future mineral resource expansion. PROCESSING Advance planning of the electrical and automation systems has begun for the planned processing plant for the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The advance planning is being conducted together with Granitor and Siemens, who are experts in their respective fields in areas such as digitalization, electricity/automation, AI and more. The advance planning encompasses relevant key metrics for the plant and processing in terms of production efficiency, traceability, etc. INFRASTRUCTURE For the purpose of facilitating work with infrastructure, exploration and other activities in the Viscaria area in the coming years, the company will begin construction of its own bridge over the railway, thereby creating a new private access to the area from the north. Construction will start in May and the bridge will have a capacity to bear loads weighing up to 90 tons and it will be ready for use in early December 2022. Copperstone will construct a pilot plant that will be commissioned toward the end of 2022, to evaluate and optimize the planned water purification technology that will be used for processing and mine drainage. The test period will last between one and two years. The pilot plant is dimensioned to clean 100 m3/h, which corresponds to about one sixth of the volume that will be cleaned before and after the start of production. Former mining operations are currently discharging metal-bearing water into nearby watercourses. During the test period, this environmental impact will be significantly reduced since the purification efficiency is over 95% for certain substances such as zinc and uranium. The flow rate of 100 m3/h corresponds to the existing volume of the natural outflow from the old mine. The water purification pilot test is being conducted together with Teollisuuden Vesi Oy. Copperstone Resources AB Corp. Reg. No. 556704-4168 Q1 2022 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

