COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) (“COPT Defense” or the “Company”) announces the release date and conference call details in which management will discuss third quarter 2023 results and announces the posting of its 2023 Investor Day materials.

3Q 2023 Results Details:

Results Release Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023 after the market closes

Conference Call Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern

Participants must register for the conference call at the link below to receive the dial-in number and personal pin. Registering only takes a few moments and provides direct access to the conference call without waiting for an operator. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3aa228e2cc714d1893a176fa18b0ded0

Participants can also listen to the conference call via a live webcast in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT Defense’s Investors website:

https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast only on COPT Defense’s Investors website.

2023 Investor Day:

On October 11, 2023, the Company held an Investor Day and posted the accompanying materials in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT Defense’s Investors website:

https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar

About COPT Defense

COPT Defense is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, the Company’s core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased. In September 2023, the Company changed its name from Corporate Office Properties Trust to COPT Defense Properties to better describe its investment strategy, and also changed the ticker symbol under which its common shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange from “OFC” to “CDP”.

