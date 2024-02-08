EPS of ($0.67) for Full Year Impacted by 3Q23 Impairment of Assets in Other Segment FFO per Share, as Adjusted for Comparability, of $2.42 Increased 2.5% Over 2022 Results Defense/IT Portfolio 96.2% Occupied and 97.2% Leased Same Property Cash NOI Increased 5.7% Highest Reported Year-over-Year Annual Increase in Over 15 Years Placed 848,000 SF of Developments into Service that are 98% Leased 817,000 SF of Active Developments are 91% Leased Exceeded Leasing Goals in 2023 Total Leasing of 2.9 million SF 452,000 SF of Vacancy Leasing Exceeded Annual Target of 400,000 SF Tenant Retention of 80% 3rd Highest Annual Retention Rate Over Last 20 Years 747,000 SF of Development Leasing Exceeded Annual Guidance of 700,000 SF

COPT Defense Properties (“COPT Defense” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDP) announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT Defense’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The performance of our Defense/IT investment strategy, which concentrates our portfolio near priority U.S. defense installations, continues to demonstrate operating strength, resulting in a solid earnings growth profile.

We achieved several key operating and financial performance milestones in 2023. Our Defense/IT Portfolio was 96.2% occupied and 97.2% leased at year end, which are the highest rates reported since we began disclosing the segment in 2015. Our sector leading tenant retention rate of 79.4% was the third highest figure in the last 20 years. Same property cash NOI increased 5.7%, the highest reported level in over 15 years, while cash rent spreads on renewals were the highest since 2008.

We attribute our continued strong performance to the strength in defense spending over the past few years, which has resulted in growing tenant demand in our Defense/IT Portfolio to support mission-critical national defense activities.

The outlook for defense spending remains favorable as the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed in December and is awaiting Appropriation, calls for 3.3% year-over-year growth, which we believe will fuel demand for space in our portfolio through 2025.

We have generated FFO per share growth in each of the past 5 years, which amounts to a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% between 2019 to 2023. Looking forward, we expect FFO per share to increase 3.7% at the midpoint in 2024 and continue to anticipate compound annual growth of roughly 4% between 2023 to 2026.”

Financial Highlights

4th Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.30 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $0.45 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition and as adjusted for comparability, was $0.62 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results:

EPS for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $(0.67), which included a $252.8 million impairment charge for six operating properties in the Other segment and a parcel of land, located in Baltimore, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., resulting from the Company’s quarterly portfolio review, as compared to $1.53 for 2022.

Per Nareit’s definition, FFOPS for 2023 was $2.41 as compared to $2.35 for 2022.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, for 2023 was $2.42 as compared to $2.36 for 2022.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s 23.9 million square foot Total Portfolio was 94.2% occupied and 95.3% leased, which includes the 21.7 million square foot Defense/IT Portfolio that was 96.2% occupied and 97.2% leased.

During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company placed into service 379,000 and 848,000 square feet, respectively, of developments that were 100% and 98% leased, respectively, as of year end.

Same Property Performance:

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s 20.6 million square foot same property portfolio was 93.4% occupied and 94.7% leased.

The Company’s same property cash NOI increased 4.5% and 5.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company leased 668,000 square feet, including 301,000 square feet of renewals, 115,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 252,000 square feet in development projects. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company executed 2.9 million square feet of total leasing, including 1.7 million square feet of renewals, 452,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 747,000 square feet in development projects.

: For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company leased 668,000 square feet, including 301,000 square feet of renewals, 115,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 252,000 square feet in development projects. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company executed 2.9 million square feet of total leasing, including 1.7 million square feet of renewals, 452,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 747,000 square feet in development projects. Tenant Retention Rates : During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company renewed 68.9% and 79.7% in its Total Portfolio, respectively, of expiring square feet. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company renewed 77.6% and 85.7% in its Defense/IT Portfolio, respectively, of expiring square feet.

: During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company renewed 68.9% and 79.7% in its Total Portfolio, respectively, of expiring square feet. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company renewed 77.6% and 85.7% in its Defense/IT Portfolio, respectively, of expiring square feet. Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, straight-line rents on renewals increased 20.5% and 9.3%, respectively, and cash rents on renewed space increased 3.1% and 1.5%, respectively. For the same time periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

: For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, straight-line rents on renewals increased 20.5% and 9.3%, respectively, and cash rents on renewed space increased 3.1% and 1.5%, respectively. For the same time periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Lease Terms : In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, lease terms averaged 6.3 years on renewing leases, 9.3 years on vacancy leasing, and 14.6 years on development projects. For the year ended December 31, 2023, lease terms averaged 4.8 years on renewing leases, 8.2 years on vacancy leasing, and 14.4 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : The Company’s development pipeline consists of five properties totaling 817,000 square feet that were 91% leased as of December 31, 2023. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $323.8 million, of which $84.4 million has been spent.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.4x.

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.1x and its net debt adjusted for fully-leased development to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.0x.

At December 31, 2023, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.3% with a weighted average maturity of 5.7 years and, 100% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call; the presentation can be viewed and downloaded from the ‘Financial Info – Financial Results’ section of COPT Defense’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/financial-information/financial-results

2024 Guidance

The Company details its initial full year and first quarter guidance, with supporting assumptions, in a separate press release issued concurrently with this press release; that release can be found in the ‘News & Events – Press Releases’ section of COPT Defense’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/news-events/press-releases

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on its conference call tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, details of which are listed below:

Conference Call Date: Friday, February 09, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants must register for the conference call at the link below to receive the dial-in number and personal pin. Registering only takes a few moments and provides direct access to the conference call without waiting for an operator. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIec6f0e6112cd459ab4eda8f3c55c2d22

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT Defense’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast only on COPT Defense’s Investors website and will be maintained on the website for approximately 90 days after the conference call.

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT Defense

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (“USG”) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company’s tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Source: COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Lease revenue $ 160,337 $ 150,022 $ 619,847 $ 580,169 Other property revenue 1,225 1,163 4,956 4,229 Construction contract and other service revenues 18,167 24,062 60,179 154,632 Total revenues 179,729 175,247 684,982 739,030 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 64,577 58,470 247,385 227,430 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 36,735 36,907 148,950 141,230 Construction contract and other service expenses 17,167 23,454 57,416 149,963 Impairment losses — — 252,797 — General and administrative expenses 8,240 7,766 31,105 27,461 Leasing expenses 2,308 2,235 8,932 8,337 Business development expenses and land carry costs 797 1,157 2,732 3,193 Total operating expenses 129,824 129,989 749,317 557,614 Interest expense (20,383 ) (16,819 ) (71,142 ) (61,174 ) Interest and other income, net 5,659 4,671 12,587 9,070 Gain on sales of real estate — 19,238 49,392 19,250 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (267 ) — (609 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 35,181 52,081 (73,498 ) 147,953 Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities (240 ) 229 (261 ) 1,743 Income tax expense (121 ) (223 ) (588 ) (447 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 34,820 52,087 (74,347 ) 149,249 Discontinued operations — — — 29,573 Net income (loss) 34,820 52,087 (74,347 ) 178,822 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”) (576 ) (775 ) 1,306 (2,603 ) Other consolidated entities (592 ) (833 ) (428 ) (3,190 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 33,652 $ 50,479 $ (73,469 ) $ 173,029 Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 33,652 $ 50,479 $ (73,469 ) $ 173,029 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (100 ) (129 ) (1,199 ) (463 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests — (60 ) — (169 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 33,552 $ 50,290 $ (74,668 ) $ 172,397 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 112,199 112,096 112,178 112,073 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 432 435 — 431 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests — 102 — 116 Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,631 112,633 112,178 112,620 Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ (0.67 ) $ 1.53

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 34,820 $ 52,087 $ (74,347 ) $ 178,822 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 36,735 36,907 148,950 141,230 Impairment losses on real estate — — 252,797 — Gain on sales of real estate from continuing and discontinued operations — (19,238 ) (49,392 ) (47,814 ) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 805 526 3,217 2,101 Funds from operations (“FFO”) 72,360 70,282 281,225 274,339 FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (972 ) (1,227 ) (3,978 ) (4,795 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (513 ) (360 ) (1,940 ) (1,433 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”) 70,875 68,695 275,307 268,111 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — (27 ) (58 ) (34 ) Diluted FFO adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards 38 28 150 109 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted FFO”) 70,913 68,696 275,399 268,186 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 267 — 609 Gain on early extinguishment of debt on unconsolidated real estate JVs — (168 ) — (168 ) Executive transition costs 188 — 518 343 Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (5 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 71,100 68,794 275,913 268,965 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 313 (3,043 ) 6,518 (8,825 ) Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income (“NOI”) 26 15 50 (258 ) Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 2,318 2,247 8,544 8,700 Amortization of deferred financing costs 681 619 2,580 2,297 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 1,004 615 2,994 2,440 Replacement capital expenditures (21,498 ) (43,283 ) (93,494 ) (95,886 ) Other 336 158 (84 ) 980 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”) $ 54,280 $ 26,122 $ 203,021 $ 178,413 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 2.41 $ 2.35 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 2.42 $ 2.36 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.285 $ 0.275 $ 1.140 $ 1.100

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,503,678 $ 3,556,398 Total assets $ 4,246,966 $ 4,257,275 Debt per balance sheet $ 2,416,287 $ 2,231,794 Total liabilities $ 2,699,631 $ 2,509,527 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 23,580 $ 26,293 Total equity $ 1,523,755 $ 1,721,455 Debt to assets 56.9 % 52.4 % Net debt to adjusted book 40.6 % 39.8 % Defense/IT Portfolio Data (as of period end) Number of operating properties 190 186 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 21,719 20,869 % Occupied 96.2 % 94.1 % % Leased 97.2 % 96.7 % For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Payout ratio: Net income 93.7 % 60.3 % N/A 70.2 % Debt ratios: Net income to interest expense ratio 1.7x 3.1x N/A 2.9x Debt to net income ratio 17.3x 10.7x N/A N/A Non-GAAP Payout ratios: Diluted FFO 45.7 % 45.5 % 47.1 % 46.6 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 45.6 % 45.4 % 47.0 % 46.5 % Diluted AFFO 59.7 % 119.7 % 63.9 % 70.1 % Debt ratios: Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 4.4x 4.7x 4.7x 5.1x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio 6.1x 6.3x N/A N/A Pro forma net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (1) N/A 6.0x N/A N/A Net debt adj. for fully-leased development to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio 6.0x 6.1x N/A N/A Pro forma net debt adj. for fully-leased development to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio (1) N/A 5.7x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,631 112,633 112,178 112,620 Weighted average common units 1,514 1,476 1,509 1,454 Dilutive effect of additional share-based compensation awards — — 424 — Redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 38 — Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 114,145 114,109 114,149 114,074

(1) Includes, for the 12/31/22 period, adjustments associated with our sale on 1/10/23 of a 90% interest in three data center shell properties.

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Numerators for Payout Ratios Dividends on unrestricted common and deferred shares $ 31,998 $ 30,844 $ 127,978 $ 123,367 Distributions on unrestricted common units 430 406 1,725 1,623 Dividends and distributions on restricted shares and units 209 134 828 567 Total dividends and distributions for GAAP payout ratio 32,637 31,384 130,531 125,557 Dividends and distributions on antidilutive shares and units (212 ) (121 ) (835 ) (516 ) Dividends and distributions for non-GAAP payout ratios $ 32,425 $ 31,263 $ 129,696 $ 125,041 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 34,820 $ 52,087 $ (74,347 ) $ 178,822 Interest expense 20,383 16,819 71,142 61,174 Income tax expense 121 223 588 447 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 36,735 36,907 148,950 141,230 Other depreciation and amortization 619 602 2,445 2,363 Impairment losses on real estate — — 252,797 — Gain on sales of real estate from continuing and discontinued operations — (19,238 ) (49,392 ) (47,814 ) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,911 1,033 6,917 3,313 EBITDAre 94,589 88,433 359,100 339,535 Credit loss (recoveries) expense (1,288 ) (1,331 ) (611 ) 271 Business development expenses 445 794 1,393 1,891 Executive transition costs 188 387 824 730 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 267 — 609 Gain on early extinguishment of debt on unconsolidated real estate JVs — (168 ) — (168 ) Net gain on other investments — (595 ) (25 ) (1,159 ) Adjusted EBITDA 93,934 87,787 $ 360,681 $ 341,709 Pro forma NOI adjustment for property changes within period 1,341 2,704 Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue (198 ) — In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 95,077 $ 90,491 Pro forma NOI adjustment from subsequent event transactions N/A (2,903 ) Pro forma in-place adjusted EBITDA $ 95,077 $ 87,588 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 7,850 $ 33,439 $ 74,912 $ 62,952 Building improvements 14,762 8,468 25,976 29,528 Leasing costs 2,440 4,389 9,634 11,480 Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives (189 ) (75 ) (12,170 ) 2,150 Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (3,365 ) (2,938 ) (4,858 ) (10,224 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 21,498 $ 43,283 $ 93,494 $ 95,886

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 20,383 $ 16,819 $ 71,142 $ 61,174 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (681 ) (619 ) (2,580 ) (2,297 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (1,004 ) (615 ) (2,994 ) (2,440 ) COPT Defense’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt premium and loss on interest rate derivatives 819 423 3,188 1,123 Scheduled principal amortization 763 864 3,052 3,333 Capitalized interest 1,028 1,835 4,479 6,709 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,308 $ 18,707 $ 76,287 $ 67,602 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI from real estate operations, same property NOI from real estate operations and same property cash NOI from real estate operations Net income (loss) $ 34,820 $ 52,087 $ (74,347 ) $ 178,822 Construction contract and other service revenues (18,167 ) (24,062 ) (60,179 ) (154,632 ) Depreciation and other amortization associated with real estate operations 36,735 36,907 148,950 141,230 Construction contract and other service expenses 17,167 23,454 57,416 149,963 Impairment losses — — 252,797 — General and administrative expenses 8,240 7,766 31,105 27,461 Leasing expenses 2,308 2,235 8,932 8,337 Business development expenses and land carry costs 797 1,157 2,732 3,193 Interest expense 20,383 16,819 71,142 61,174 Interest and other income, net (5,659 ) (4,671 ) (12,587 ) (9,070 ) Gain on sales of real estate from continuing operations — (19,238 ) (49,392 ) (19,250 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 267 — 609 Equity in loss (income) of unconsolidated entities 240 (229 ) 261 (1,743 ) Unconsolidated real estate JVs NOI allocable to COPT Defense included in equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities 1,671 1,095 6,659 4,327 Income tax expense 121 223 588 447 Discontinued operations — — — (29,573 ) Revenues from real estate operations from discontinued operations — — — 1,980 Property operating expenses from discontinued operations — — — (971 ) NOI from real estate operations 98,656 93,810 384,077 362,304 Non-Same Property NOI from real estate operations (11,705 ) (9,015 ) (39,244 ) (27,991 ) Same Property NOI from real estate operations 86,951 84,795 344,833 334,313 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 7,947 319 25,631 (2,729 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents (121 ) (131 ) (536 ) (844 ) Lease termination fees, net (717 ) (1,026 ) (3,745 ) (2,237 ) Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives (7,501 ) (1,068 ) (25,244 ) (5,915 ) Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JVs (58 ) (81 ) (267 ) (358 ) Same Property Cash NOI from real estate operations $ 86,501 $ 82,808 $ 340,672 $ 322,230

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,246,966 $ 4,257,275 Accumulated depreciation 1,400,162 1,267,434 Accumulated depreciation included in assets held for sale — 6,014 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs 228,484 222,779 COPT Defense’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 60,583 52,404 COPT Defense’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 9,528 6,078 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (33,931 ) (28,759 ) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (415 ) — Less: Cash and cash equivalents (167,820 ) (12,337 ) Less: COPT Defense’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (852 ) (456 ) Adjusted book $ 5,742,705 $ 5,770,432 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Reconciliation of debt to net debt, net debt adjusted for fully-leased development and pro forma net debt adjusted for fully-leased development Debt per balance sheet $ 2,416,287 $ 2,231,794 Net discounts and deferred financing costs 28,713 23,160 COPT Defense’s share of unconsolidated JV gross debt 52,613 52,100 Gross debt 2,497,613 2,307,054 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (167,820 ) (12,337 ) Less: COPT Defense’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (852 ) (456 ) Net debt 2,328,941 2,294,261 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (53,914 ) (95,972 ) Net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 2,275,027 $ 2,198,289 Net debt $ 2,328,941 $ 2,294,261 Pro forma debt adjustments from subsequent event transaction proceeds N/A (189,000 ) Pro forma net debt 2,328,941 2,105,261 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (53,914 ) (95,972 ) Pro forma net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 2,275,027 $ 2,009,289

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208427624/en/