_______________________________________________________________ EPS of $0.31 FFO per Share, as Adjusted for Comparability, of $0.64 1-cent above the Midpoint of Guidance Increased Midpoint of 2024 FFO per Share Guidance by 2-cents to $2.56 Implies 5.8% FFO per Share Growth for the Year Defense/IT Portfolio 95.5% Occupied and 96.7% Leased Same Property Cash NOI Increased 10.9% in 2Q24 and 8.5% Year-to-Date Raised Midpoint of Same Property Cash NOI Guidance for the Year by 150 Basis Points to 8.0% Raised Midpoint of Same Property Year-End 2024 Occupancy Guidance by 25 Basis Points to 93.75% 959,000 SF of Active Developments are 74% Leased _______________________________________________________________ Strong Leasing in 1H24; Well Positioned to Achieve 2024 Goals Total Leasing of 1.0 million SF in 2Q24 and 1.7 million SF Year-to-Date 104,000 SF in 2Q24 and 264,000 SF Year-to-Date of Vacancy Leasing On Track to Achieve or Exceed Annual Target of 400,000 SF Tenant Retention of 86% in 2Q24 and 83% Year-to-Date Raised Midpoint of Guidance for the Year by 250 Basis Points to 82.5% _______________________________________________________________

COPT Defense Properties (“COPT Defense” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDP) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT Defense’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our Defense/IT investment strategy, which concentrates our portfolio near priority U.S. defense installations, continued to generate strong results during the second quarter, with FFO per share exceeding the midpoint of our guidance range. Based on this outperformance, and our forecast for the remainder of the year, we increased the midpoint of 2024 FFO per share guidance by $0.02 to $2.56, which implies nearly 6% year-over-year growth. This marks our second increase for the year and a total of $0.05 of outperformance compared to our initial guidance. The growth off the midpoint of our 2024 FFO per share guidance is one of the highest growth rates in the Nareit-defined Office REIT sector, and ranks in the 75th percentile for the entire REIT sector.

We are exceeding our plan in several areas and raised 2024 guidance on a group of key metrics. We increased the midpoint of 2024 guidance for same property cash NOI growth by 150 basis points to 8%, increased same property year-end occupancy by 25 basis points to 93.75%, and increased tenant retention by 250 basis points to 82.5%.

During the quarter, the year-over-year increase in same property cash NOI for our Total Portfolio was the highest level in over a decade, while the increase in our Defense/IT Portfolio was the highest level since we began reporting the segment.

Taken together, our solid performance during the first half of 2024, coupled with our strong full year outlook, illustrates the strength of demand we are seeing in our portfolio for tenants serving priority defense missions. Looking forward, we continue to anticipate compound annual FFO per share growth of at least 4% between 2023 and 2026.”

Financial Highlights

2nd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.27 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition and as adjusted for comparability, was $0.64 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.60 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At June 30, 2024, the Company’s 24.1 million square foot Total Portfolio was 93.6% occupied and 94.9% leased, which includes the 22.0 million square foot Defense/IT Portfolio that was 95.5% occupied and 96.7% leased.

Same Property Performance:

At June 30, 2024, the Company’s 22.2 million square foot same property portfolio was 93.5% occupied and 95.0% leased.

The Company’s same property cash NOI increased 10.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company leased 985,000 square feet, including 881,000 square feet of renewals and 104,000 square feet of vacancy leasing. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company executed 1.7 million square feet of total leasing, including 1.4 million square feet of renewals, 264,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 10,000 square feet in development projects.

: For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company leased 985,000 square feet, including 881,000 square feet of renewals and 104,000 square feet of vacancy leasing. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company executed 1.7 million square feet of total leasing, including 1.4 million square feet of renewals, 264,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 10,000 square feet in development projects. Tenant Retention Rates : During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company renewed 86.3% of expiring square feet in its Total Portfolio and 87.4% in its Defense/IT Portfolio. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company renewed 82.9% of expiring square feet in its Total Portfolio and 85.7% in its Defense/IT Portfolio.

: During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company renewed 86.3% of expiring square feet in its Total Portfolio and 87.4% in its Defense/IT Portfolio. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company renewed 82.9% of expiring square feet in its Total Portfolio and 85.7% in its Defense/IT Portfolio. Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, straight-line rents on renewals increased 7.7% and 6.4%, respectively, and cash rents on renewed space increased 0.6% and decreased 0.4%, respectively, while annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

: For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, straight-line rents on renewals increased 7.7% and 6.4%, respectively, and cash rents on renewed space increased 0.6% and decreased 0.4%, respectively, while annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Lease Terms : In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, lease terms averaged 3.9 years on renewing leases and 8.1 years on vacancy leasing. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, lease terms averaged 4.0 years on renewing leases, 8.2 years on vacancy leasing, and 5.3 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : The Company’s development pipeline consists of six properties totaling 959,000 square feet that were 74% leased as of June 30, 2024. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $381.4 million, of which $119.0 million has been spent.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.7x.

At June 30, 2024, the Company’s net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.0x and its net debt adjusted for fully-leased development to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.9x.

At June 30, 2024, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.3% with a weighted average maturity of 5.2 years, and 100% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

2024 Guidance

Management is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.19-$1.25, and $2.51-$2.57, respectively, to new ranges of $1.22-$1.26, and $2.54-$2.58, respectively. Management is establishing third quarter guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.30-$0.32 and $0.63-$0.65, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected diluted FFOPS, in accordance with Nareit and as adjusted for comparability are as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit, and As Adjusted for Comparability Quarter Ending September 30, 2024 Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 1.22 $ 1.26 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 0.33 0.33 1.32 1.32 Diluted FFOPS, Nareit definition and as adjusted for comparability $ 0.63 $ 0.65 $ 2.54 $ 2.58

About COPT Defense

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (“USG”) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company’s tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s Defense/IT Portfolio of 193 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 22.0 million square feet and was 96.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Lease revenue $ 165,619 $ 153,682 $ 331,052 $ 304,242 Other property revenue 1,466 1,271 2,696 2,392 Construction contract and other service revenues 20,258 14,243 46,861 30,063 Total revenues 187,343 169,196 380,609 336,697 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 63,410 61,600 130,156 121,020 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 38,161 37,600 76,512 74,595 Construction contract and other service expenses 19,612 13,555 45,619 28,756 General and administrative expenses 8,591 7,287 16,969 15,283 Leasing expenses 2,462 2,345 4,649 4,344 Business development expenses and land carry costs 979 726 2,161 1,221 Total operating expenses 133,215 123,113 276,066 245,219 Interest expense (20,617 ) (16,519 ) (41,384 ) (32,961 ) Interest and other income, net 2,884 2,143 7,006 4,399 Gain on sales of real estate — 14 — 49,392 Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 36,395 31,721 70,165 112,308 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 26 111 95 47 Income tax expense (14 ) (190 ) (182 ) (315 ) Net income 36,407 31,642 70,078 112,040 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”) (694 ) (516 ) (1,302 ) (1,809 ) Other consolidated entities (599 ) (839 ) (1,053 ) (1,165 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 35,114 $ 30,287 $ 67,723 $ 109,066 Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 35,114 $ 30,287 $ 67,723 $ 109,066 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (92 ) (98 ) (215 ) (349 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests — (51 ) — (115 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 35,022 $ 30,138 $ 67,508 $ 108,602 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 112,293 112,188 112,261 112,157 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 492 426 501 418 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests — 62 — 77 Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,785 112,676 112,762 112,652 Diluted EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.60 $ 0.96

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 36,407 $ 31,642 $ 70,078 $ 112,040 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 38,161 37,600 76,512 74,595 Gain on sales of real estate — (14 ) — (49,392 ) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 778 805 1,555 1,606 Funds from operations (“FFO”) 75,346 70,033 148,145 138,849 FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (984 ) (1,239 ) (1,820 ) (1,947 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (599 ) (480 ) (1,186 ) (946 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”) 73,763 68,314 145,139 135,956 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 471 (28 ) 940 (58 ) Diluted FFO adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards 46 37 94 76 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted FFO”) 74,280 68,323 146,173 135,974 Executive transition costs 81 248 158 248 Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 74,360 68,569 146,330 136,220 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 3,788 (3,161 ) 7,261 (6,677 ) Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income (“NOI”) 211 17 333 (2 ) Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 2,564 2,213 5,209 3,946 Amortization of deferred financing costs 681 628 1,366 1,260 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 1,023 622 2,037 1,240 Replacement capital expenditures (21,250 ) (22,664 ) (42,026 ) (50,874 ) Other 58 (221 ) 195 (494 ) Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”) $ 61,435 $ 46,003 $ 120,705 $ 84,619 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 1.27 $ 1.19 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 1.27 $ 1.19 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.295 $ 0.285 $ 0.59 $ 0.57

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,535,593 $ 3,503,678 Total assets $ 4,219,338 $ 4,246,966 Debt per balance sheet $ 2,389,925 $ 2,416,287 Total liabilities $ 2,666,067 $ 2,699,631 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 22,765 $ 23,580 Total equity $ 1,530,506 $ 1,523,755 Debt to assets 56.6 % 56.9 % Net debt to adjusted book 40.5 % 40.6 % Defense/IT Portfolio Data (as of period end) Number of operating properties 193 190 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 21,993 21,719 % Occupied 95.5 % 96.2 % % Leased 96.7 % 97.2 %

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Payout ratio: Net income 93.1 % 103.1 % 96.8 % 58.3 % Debt ratios: Net income to interest expense ratio 1.8x 1.9x 1.7x 3.4x Debt to net income ratio 16.4x 17.2x N/A N/A Non-GAAP Payout ratios: Diluted FFO 45.3 % 47.5 % 46.0 % 47.7 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 45.3 % 47.3 % 46.0 % 47.6 % Diluted AFFO 54.8 % 70.5 % 55.8 % 76.6 % Debt ratios: Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 4.7x 4.9x 4.6x 5.0x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio 6.0x 6.3x N/A N/A Net debt adj. for fully-leased development to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio 5.9x 5.7x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,785 112,676 112,762 112,652 Weighted average common units 1,703 1,514 1,664 1,502 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 926 — 937 — Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 115,414 114,190 115,363 114,154

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerators for Payout Ratios Dividends on unrestricted common and deferred shares $ 33,153 $ 31,995 $ 66,296 $ 63,984 Distributions on unrestricted common units 505 433 1,005 863 Dividends and distributions on restricted shares and units 238 204 505 419 Total dividends and distributions for GAAP payout ratio 33,896 32,632 67,806 65,266 Dividends and distributions on antidilutive shares and units (241 ) (205 ) (507 ) (421 ) Dividends and distributions for non-GAAP payout ratios $ 33,655 $ 32,427 $ 67,299 $ 64,845 Reconciliation of net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 36,407 $ 31,642 $ 70,078 $ 112,040 Interest expense 20,617 16,519 41,384 32,961 Income tax expense 14 190 182 315 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 38,161 37,600 76,512 74,595 Other depreciation and amortization 564 609 1,172 1,211 Gain on sales of real estate — (14 ) — (49,392 ) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,709 1,559 3,380 3,263 EBITDAre 97,472 88,105 192,708 174,993 Credit loss expense 436 238 458 305 Business development expenses 603 394 1,233 635 Executive transition costs 81 307 511 554 Net gain on other investments — — (477 ) — Adjusted EBITDA 98,592 89,044 $ 194,433 $ 176,487 Pro forma NOI adjustment for property changes within period — 56 Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue 27 28 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 98,619 $ 89,128 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 15,045 $ 32,619 $ 27,821 $ 52,605 Building improvements 5,705 2,766 10,658 4,907 Leasing costs 3,110 3,542 6,700 5,292 Net exclusions from tenant improvements and incentives (1,040 ) (16,007 ) (724 ) (11,168 ) Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (1,570 ) (256 ) (2,429 ) (762 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 21,250 $ 22,664 $ 42,026 $ 50,874

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 20,617 $ 16,519 $ 41,384 $ 32,961 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (681 ) (628 ) (1,366 ) (1,260 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (1,023 ) (622 ) (2,037 ) (1,240 ) COPT Defense’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt premium and gain or loss on interest rate derivatives 808 791 1,612 1,564 Scheduled principal amortization 662 746 1,431 1,536 Capitalized interest 643 1,194 1,232 1,964 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,026 $ 18,000 $ 42,256 $ 35,525 Reconciliation of net income to NOI from real estate operations, same property NOI from real estate operations and same property cash NOI from real estate operations Net income $ 36,407 $ 31,642 $ 70,078 $ 112,040 Construction contract and other service revenues (20,258 ) (14,243 ) (46,861 ) (30,063 ) Depreciation and other amortization associated with real estate operations 38,161 37,600 76,512 74,595 Construction contract and other service expenses 19,612 13,555 45,619 28,756 General and administrative expenses 8,591 7,287 16,969 15,283 Leasing expenses 2,462 2,345 4,649 4,344 Business development expenses and land carry costs 979 726 2,161 1,221 Interest expense 20,617 16,519 41,384 32,961 Interest and other income, net (2,884 ) (2,143 ) (7,006 ) (4,399 ) Gain on sales of real estate — (14 ) — (49,392 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities (26 ) (111 ) (95 ) (47 ) Unconsolidated real estate JVs NOI allocable to COPT Defense included in equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,735 1,671 3,475 3,313 Income tax expense 14 190 182 315 NOI from real estate operations 105,410 95,024 207,067 188,927 Non-Same Property NOI from real estate operations (6,738 ) (801 ) (12,992 ) (1,981 ) Same Property NOI from real estate operations 98,672 94,223 194,075 186,946 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 2,501 (2,696 ) 7,868 (6,266 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents (69 ) (129 ) (138 ) (295 ) Lease termination fees, net (881 ) (1,059 ) (1,656 ) (2,280 ) Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives (2,498 ) (2,213 ) (10,688 ) (3,435 ) Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JVs (111 ) (137 ) (228 ) (290 ) Same Property Cash NOI from real estate operations $ 97,614 $ 87,989 $ 189,233 $ 174,380

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,219,338 $ 4,246,966 Accumulated depreciation 1,468,595 1,400,162 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs 226,739 228,484 COPT Defense’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 60,922 60,583 COPT Defense’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 11,199 9,528 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (33,818 ) (33,931 ) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (403 ) (415 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (100,443 ) (167,820 ) Less: COPT Defense’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (1,278 ) (852 ) Adjusted book $ 5,850,851 $ 5,742,705

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Reconciliation of debt to net debt and net debt adjusted for fully-leased development Debt per balance sheet $ 2,389,925 $ 2,416,287 $ 2,176,174 Net discounts and deferred financing costs 25,995 28,713 21,342 COPT Defense’s share of unconsolidated JV gross debt 52,981 52,613 52,364 Gross debt 2,468,901 2,497,613 2,249,880 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (100,443 ) (167,820 ) (14,273 ) Less: COPT Defense’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (1,278 ) (852 ) (974 ) Net debt 2,367,180 2,328,941 2,234,633 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (56,646 ) (53,914 ) (189,407 ) Net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 2,310,534 $ 2,275,027 $ 2,045,226

