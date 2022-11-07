Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cora Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORA   VGG2423W1077

CORA GOLD LIMITED

(CORA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:37 2022-11-07 am EST
4.296 GBX   +2.29%
09:14aCora Gold emphasises potential of Sanankoro following test results
AN
11/03Cora Gold Limited Updates on Regional Exploration Programme, Carried Out Across All Five of Cora's Southern Mali Permits in the Yanfolila Project Area
CI
10/18Cora Gold Secures Environmental Permit for Gold Project in Mali
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cora Gold emphasises potential of Sanankoro following test results

11/07/2022 | 09:14am EST
(Alliance News) - Cora Gold Ltd on Monday said that there was potential for gold expansion at Sanankoro, following recent test results from an exploration target at the site.

Cora Gold is a West Africa-focused gold explorer with three principal de-risked project areas within two known gold belts in Mali and Senegal. The Sanankoro licence is its flagship project, located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, southern Mali.

The company estimated that the exploration target contained between 26.0 megatonnes and 35.2 megatonnes, with a grade range of 0.58 grams per tonne of gold to 1.21 grams, for a potential content of 490,000 ounces of gold to 1.4 million ounces.

In total, 12 areas comprise the exploration target, of which 90% is oxide and transitional material.

Cora Gold said the target will form the basis of future drill programmes to expand its mineral resource estimate. It added that further exploration is still considered likely due to limited exploration activity outside of the known structures hosting the indicated and inferred mineral resources.

The Sanankoro exploration target, from which the test results originated, was focused on brownfield areas within eight kilometres of the existing mineral resource and was predominantly estimated using drill data.

"The exploration target shows the uplift potential for an additional 1.37 million ounces of gold over and above our existing 920,000 mineral resource at Sanankoro," said Chief Executive Officer Bert Monro.

"This exploration target will be used as part of our planning of future exploration programmes as we look to grow our flagship Sanankoro gold project."

Cora Gold shares were trading 2.3% higher at 4.30 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORA GOLD LIMITED 2.29% 4.296 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.17% 432.16 Real-time Quote.-20.02%
MONRO, INC. 0.99% 45.9 Delayed Quote.-21.23%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.52% 142.16 Real-time Quote.-20.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,76 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 13,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 50,7%
