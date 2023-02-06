Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cora Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORA   VGG2423W1077

CORA GOLD LIMITED

(CORA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-02-06 am EST
4.400 GBX    0.00%
02:16pTRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge wins contract; Cora Gold plans fundraise
AN
12:55pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.8% Amid Strong US Jobs Data
DJ
09:20aCora Gold : Form of Proxy – 2023 AGM
PU
TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge wins contract; Cora Gold plans fundraise

02/06/2023 | 02:16pm EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Cora Gold Ltd - West Africa-focused gold explorer - Plans to raise at least USD19.6 million through both equity fundraising and convertible loan notes. Places 76.2 million shares at a price of USD0.0487 per share for total gross proceeds of USD3.7 million. Offers convertible loan notes for a total of USD15.9 million. Says that the funds will be used to start development on its flagship Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali. "Following the recent completion of technical studies on the Sanankoro gold project I am very pleased that Cora's shareholders continue to be strongly supportive of the project's development into an operating mine. The company has already received binding commitments of around USD20 million, a significant sum in the context of our development requirements, and we are delighted to be able to provide other investors with the opportunity to participate in the fundraising on the same terms. Discussions are also ongoing with a number of potential lenders to fully fund the project. The company anticipates providing further updates on this in due course," Chief Executive Bert Monro comments.

----------

DeepVerge PLC - Dublin-based environmental and life science group - Says that its subsidiary Glanaco secures a EUR10 million order from an unnamed, existing customer in central Asia. Says the order is for the design, assembly and supply of multi-function mobile equipment. Adds that the order for 100 units will be managed by Glanaco's plant in Cork, Ireland where all assembly and testing will be undertaken. "I'm pleased to be able to announce this contract, which is a significant contribution to the 2023 order book and revenues," Interim CEO Nigel Burton comments.

----------

Mkango Resources Ltd - Vancouver-based mineral exploration and development company - Gets GBP452,500 from CoTec under its GBP2.0 million convertible loan agreement, providing for a two-year, secured convertible loan. Sum is the final instalment.

----------

BP Marsh & Partners PLC - venture capital investor in financial services businesses - Enters into a loan agreement with XPT Group to provide a further USD6 million of funding through a short-term USD2 million revolving loan facility and a USD4 million term loan. XPT to use these funds to acquire California-based physical inspection company Cal Inspection Bureau Inc.

----------

Pembroke VCT PLC - venture capital trust that invests in companies in design, education, food, beverage & hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors - Plans to pay an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per B share. Reports that its unaudited net asset value per B share at December 31 was 118.8 pence.

----------

Unicorn AIM VCT PLC - Devon-based venture capital trust - Plans to use its GBP5 million over-allotment facility to increase its subscription offer to GBP15 million. Explains that its offer has been oversubscribed. In December, it announced that it intends to launch an offer for a subscription to raise GBP10 million, with an over-allotment facility to raise a further GBP5 million.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

