  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coral Products PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRU   GB0002235736

CORAL PRODUCTS PLC

(CRU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:25:35 2023-03-15 am EDT
17.62 GBX   +0.66%
12:12pCoral Products enter new GBP10.4 million Virgin Money banking facility
AN
2022IN BRIEF: Coral Products shares up on surging interim sales and profit
AN
2022Earnings Flash (CRU.L) CORAL PRODUCTS Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP17.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coral Products enter new GBP10.4 million Virgin Money banking facility

03/15/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Coral Products PLC on Wednesday said it entered a new banking facility with Virgin Money Personal Financial Service Ltd of around GBP10.4 million.

The plastic products designer, manufacturer and supplier, based in Wythenshawe near Manchester, England, said the facility comprises GBP7.4 million for invoice financing and GBP3.0 million for trade financing.

It also re-mortgaged the freehold buildings acquired with Film & Foil Solutions Ltd and Alma Products Ltd for a combined GBP2.1 million, which, after repaying existing mortgages, improves Coral Products's working capital position by around GBP1.4 million.

Coral Products has also been pre-approved for up to GBP1.5 million of asset finance to fund future capital projects.

"I am delighted that Virgin Money has chosen to partner with us in the further development of the group. Virgin Money has shown great flexibility in providing the improved facilities acknowledging our ambitions for the future growth of our business. Overall, these actions combined will further enhance the financial strength of the group," said Coral Products Executive Chair Joe Grimmond.

Mark Preston, corporate director in the strategic finance team for north-west England at Virgin Money, added: "Coral is an exciting business which has delivered growth and innovation within the markets they operate. With these new banking facilities in place to support their growth ambitions, we are looking forward to working with the management team as they continue their exciting journey."

Shares in Coral Products were flat at 17.50 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

