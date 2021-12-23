Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Corazon Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZN   AU000000CZN9

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

(CZN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corazon Mining : Application for quotation of securities - CZN

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 23, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CZN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

20,250,000

23/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87112898825

1.3

ASX issuer code

CZN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

21-Dec-2021 08:22

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

CZN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details



ASX +security code and description

CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

20,250,000



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corazon Mining Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,83 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2021 0,64 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,98 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CORAZON MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Corazon Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Sidney Smith Managing Director & Executive Director
William Robert Orr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Min Qiu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORAZON MINING LIMITED-12.50%7
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.54.27%57 535
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.85%45 797
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.98.43%17 197
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.13%10 539
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.38.46%5 144