Corazon Mining : Lynn Lake Exploration Update

Nickel targets defined

Corazon Confirms New Drilling Campaign

Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to announce a new campaign of exploration drilling at its wholly owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project (Lynn Lake or Project) in Manitoba Province, Canada.

Corazon's exploration at Lynn Lake is focused on the Fraser Lake Complex (FLC), a large metal rich mafic intrusive body located approximately five kilometres from the historical Lynn Lake Mining Centre (Mining Centre) (Figure 1).

The upcoming phase of drilling is scheduled to commence this month and will test discrete pipe-like bodies (pipes) within the FLC. Geophysically these dense bodies are very similar to the spatially related ultramafic intrusives and massive sulphide deposits within the Mining Centre.

Recently completed detailed aerial gravity geophysics over the FLC (ASX announcement 17 January 2022) highlighted numerous pipes that are yet to be tested by drilling (Figure 2). These features are also apparent (to some degree) within the magnetic data and appear to come together to form a large body at depth within the centre of the FLC (Figure 3).

The potential for massive sulfide deposits to exist in close association with ultramafic lithologies within the extremely mineralised FLC, is a priority exploration focus for Corazon.

Shareholder Entitlement Offer to Raise up to $10.7m Now Open

The Company is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares at $0.03/share through a one (1) for one (1) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue to raise approximately $10.7 million (before costs) if fully subscribed (Entitlement Offer) (ASX announcement 3 March 2022). The Entitlement Offer opened on 17 March 2022 and is currently scheduled to close on 4 April 2022.

Further details of the Entitlement Offer, including details on how to accept the Entitlement Offer, are set out in a prospectus announced on the ASX on 9 March 2022.

Key Highlights

Drilling starting this month at the Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project in Canada Targeting numerous untested pipes within the nickeliferous Fraser Lake Complex Drill rig is on site - access being prepared - startup to be announced in due course

Entitlement Offer for new shares to eligible shareholders is now open - scheduled closing on the 4 April 2022