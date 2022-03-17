Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Corazon Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZN   AU000000CZN9

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

(CZN)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  03-16
0.032 AUD   +3.23%
05:00pCORAZON MINING : Lynn Lake Exploration Update
PU
03/11CORAZON MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.03 AUD for 1 existing share
FA
03/08CORAZON MINING : Update - Proposed issue of securities - CZN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corazon Mining : Lynn Lake Exploration Update

03/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 March 2022

only ASX: CZN

useABN: 87112 898 825

REGISTERED

OFFICE

Level 3, 33 Ord St,

We t Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 8187

S biaco East

WA 6008

T: +61 8 6166 6361

personalE: info@corazon.com.au www.corazon.com.au

For

Nickel targets defined

Corazon Confirms New Drilling Campaign

Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to announce a new campaign of exploration drilling at its wholly owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project (Lynn Lake or Project) in Manitoba Province, Canada.

Corazon's exploration at Lynn Lake is focused on the Fraser Lake Complex (FLC), a large metal rich mafic intrusive body located approximately five kilometres from the historical Lynn Lake Mining Centre (Mining Centre) (Figure 1).

The upcoming phase of drilling is scheduled to commence this month and will test discrete pipe-like bodies (pipes) within the FLC. Geophysically these dense bodies are very similar to the spatially related ultramafic intrusives and massive sulphide deposits within the Mining Centre.

Recently completed detailed aerial gravity geophysics over the FLC (ASX announcement 17 January 2022) highlighted numerous pipes that are yet to be tested by drilling (Figure 2). These features are also apparent (to some degree) within the magnetic data and appear to come together to form a large body at depth within the centre of the FLC (Figure 3).

The potential for massive sulfide deposits to exist in close association with ultramafic lithologies within the extremely mineralised FLC, is a priority exploration focus for Corazon.

Shareholder Entitlement Offer to Raise up to $10.7m Now Open

The Company is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares at $0.03/share through a one (1) for one (1) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue to raise approximately $10.7 million (before costs) if fully subscribed (Entitlement Offer) (ASX announcement 3 March 2022). The Entitlement Offer opened on 17 March 2022 and is currently scheduled to close on 4 April 2022.

Further details of the Entitlement Offer, including details on how to accept the Entitlement Offer, are set out in a prospectus announced on the ASX on 9 March 2022.

Key Highlights

Drilling starting this month at the Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project in Canada Targeting numerous untested pipes within the nickeliferous Fraser Lake Complex Drill rig is on site - access being prepared - startup to be announced in due course

Entitlement Offer for new shares to eligible shareholders is now open - scheduled closing on the 4 April 2022

1

ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake Exploration Update 18 March 2022

onlyuse

personal Figure 1 - Lynn Lake Project - MobileMT survey magnetic susceptibility inversion depth slice at 50m below surface - over a

GeoTem total-field regional aeromagnetic image, with the area of the gravity high target outlined.

ForNew Gravity Refines the Fraser Lake Complex Model - Generates Targets for Drilling

The completion of a detailed aerial gravity survey over the Lynn Lake Project in January 2022 identified features not highlighted by the historical gravity data. Of note within the FLC are multiple discrete, dense, sub-verticalpipe-like bodies. These features appear to join at depth, forming a large dense magnetic body, within the core of the intrusive complex (Figure 3).

The pipes are late in the history of formation of the FLC and located on structures that disrupt the surrounding geology. This characterisation of late, dense, structurally controlled intrusive bodies is the exact relationship for the ultramafic lithologies and sulphide orebodies within the Lynn Lake Mining Centre.

The geophysical characteristics of the FLC pipes are most similar to the EL Deposit within the Mining Centre, a vertical intrusive mafic pipe of about 300 metres in diameter, with an internal core of massive sulphide breccia and ultramafic rocks of between 80 and 120 metres in diameter.

2

ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake Exploration Update 18 March 2022

The EL Deposit was mined to only 200 metres below surface, producing approximately 1.9 million tonnes of ore at 2.4% nickel and 1.15% copper.

The initial target for drilling (Figure 2) has a coincident VTEM (aerial electromagnetic survey) B-Field Tau conductor located onlyat the centre of the gravitational high. The drill hole for this anomaly is planned to test the VTEM conductor at surface and the densest part of the pipe, at about 500 metres below surface. This target is adjacent to the Matrix Trend (induced po arization chargeability high anomaly) where drilling by Corazon has intersected strong nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide

mi eralisation (refer to previous ASX announcements by the Company).

usepersonal

Forigure 2 - Initial drill target - pipe-like gravity high

3

ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake Exploration Update 18 March 2022

For personal use only

Figure 3 - Gravity and magnetic long-sections along the Matrix Trend through the FLC

4

ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake Exploration Update 18 March 2022

This announcement has been authorised on behalf of Corazon Mining Limited by Managing Director, Mr. Brett Smith.

For further information visit www.corazon.com.auor contact:

only

Brett Smith

James Moses

Managing Director

Media & Investor Relations

Corazon Mining Limited

Mandate Corporate

P: +61 (08) 6166 6361

M: +61 (0) 420 991 574

E: info@corazonmining.com.au

E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au

useAbout Corazon

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) is an Australian resource company with projects in Australia and Canada.

In Canada, Corazon has consolidated the entire historical Lynn Lake Nickel Copper Cobalt Mining Centre (Lynn Lake) in the province of Manitoba. It is the first time Lynn Lake has been under the control of one company since mine closure in 1976. Lynn Lake hosts a large JORC nickel-copper-cobalt resource and presents Corazon with a major development opportunity that is becoming increasingly prospective due to recent increases in the value of both nickel and cobalt metals, and their expected strong demand outlooks associated with their core use in the emerging global electric vehicle industry.

In Australia, Corazon is exploring the Miriam Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project (Miriam) in Western Australia and the Mt Gilmore Cobalt- personalCopper-Gold Sulphide Project (Mt Gilmore) in New South Wales.

Miri m is a highly prospective nickel sulphide exploration project, representing a strategic addition to Corazon's portfolio of nickel sulphide assets.

Mt Gilmore is centered on a regionally substantive hydrothermal system with extensive copper, cobalt, silver and gold anomalism, i cluding high-grade rock chip samples over a strike of more than twenty (20) kilometres. Mt Gilmore also hosts the Cobalt Ridge Dep sit - a unique high-gradecobalt-dominant sulphide deposit.

The commodity mix of Corazon's projects place it in a strong position to take advantage of the growing demand for metals critically required for the booming rechargeable battery sector.

Competent Persons Statement:

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Targets is based on information compiled by Mr. Brett Smith, B.Sc Hons (Geol), Member AusIMM, Member AIG and an employee of Corazon Mining Limited. Mr. Smith has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

ForF rward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that may constitute "forward looking statement". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual values, results, performance achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "expect(s)", "feel(s)", "believe(s)", "will", "may", "anticipate(s)" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future production, resources or reserves and exploration results. All such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) those relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations, (ii) risks relating to possible variations in reserves, grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corazon Mining Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORAZON MINING LIMITED
05:00pCORAZON MINING : Lynn Lake Exploration Update
PU
03/11CORAZON MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.03 AUD for 1 existing share
FA
03/08CORAZON MINING : Update - Proposed issue of securities - CZN
PU
03/04CORAZON MINING : Application for quotation of securities - CZN
PU
03/04Corazon Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/02CORAZON MINING : Proposed issue of securities - CZN
PU
03/02CORAZON MINING : Capital Raising
PU
03/02Blackstone Minerals Limited and Corazon Mining Limited Enters into Memorandum of Unders..
CI
01/17Corazon mining limited - 2022 exploration program commences at the lynn lake nickel sul..
AQ
01/16Corazon Mining Starts Exploration Program at Lynn Lake Project in Canada; Shares Rise 5..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,83 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2021 0,64 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart CORAZON MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Corazon Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Sidney Smith Managing Director & Executive Director
William Robert Orr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Min Qiu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORAZON MINING LIMITED-15.79%8
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.24%67 531
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION14.20%54 479
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.46%15 317
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.28.55%12 968
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED6.04%5 369