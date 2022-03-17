Corazon Mining : Lynn Lake Exploration Update

ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake Exploration Update 18 March 2022
Figure 1 - Lynn Lake Project - MobileMT survey magnetic susceptibility inversion depth slice at 50m below surface - over a
GeoTem total-field regional aeromagnetic image, with the area of the gravity high target outlined.
New Gravity Refines the Fraser Lake Complex Model - Generates Targets for Drilling
The completion of a detailed aerial gravity survey over the Lynn Lake Project in January 2022 identified features not highlighted by the historical gravity data. Of note within the FLC are multiple discrete, dense, sub-verticalpipe-like bodies. These features appear to join at depth, forming a large dense magnetic body, within the core of the intrusive complex (Figure 3).
The pipes are late in the history of formation of the FLC and located on structures that disrupt the surrounding geology. This characterisation of late, dense, structurally controlled intrusive bodies is the exact relationship for the ultramafic lithologies and sulphide orebodies within the Lynn Lake Mining Centre.
The geophysical characteristics of the FLC pipes are most similar to the EL Deposit within the Mining Centre, a vertical intrusive mafic pipe of about 300 metres in diameter, with an internal core of massive sulphide breccia and ultramafic rocks of between 80 and 120 metres in diameter.
The EL Deposit was mined to only 200 metres below surface, producing approximately 1.9 million tonnes of ore at 2.4% nickel and 1.15% copper.
The initial target for drilling (Figure 2) has a coincident VTEM (aerial electromagnetic survey) B-Field Tau conductor located at the centre of the gravitational high. The drill hole for this anomaly is planned to test the VTEM conductor at surface and the densest part of the pipe, at about 500 metres below surface. This target is adjacent to the Matrix Trend (induced polarization chargeability high anomaly) where drilling by Corazon has intersected strong nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide
mineralisation (refer to previous ASX announcements by the Company).
Figure 2 - Initial drill target - pipe-like gravity high
This announcement has been authorised on behalf of Corazon Mining Limited by Managing Director, Mr. Brett Smith.
For further information visit www.corazon.com.auor contact:
only
Brett Smith
James Moses
Managing Director
Media & Investor Relations
Corazon Mining Limited
Mandate Corporate
P: +61 (08) 6166 6361
M: +61 (0) 420 991 574
E: info@corazonmining.com.au
E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au
About Corazon
Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) is an Australian resource company with projects in Australia and Canada.
In Canada, Corazon has consolidated the entire historical Lynn Lake Nickel Copper Cobalt Mining Centre (Lynn Lake) in the province of Manitoba. It is the first time Lynn Lake has been under the control of one company since mine closure in 1976. Lynn Lake hosts a large JORC nickel-copper-cobalt resource and presents Corazon with a major development opportunity that is becoming increasingly prospective due to recent increases in the value of both nickel and cobalt metals, and their expected strong demand outlooks associated with their core use in the emerging global electric vehicle industry.
In Australia, Corazon is exploring the Miriam Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project (Miriam) in Western Australia and the Mt Gilmore Cobalt-Copper-Gold Sulphide Project (Mt Gilmore) in New South Wales.
Miriam is a highly prospective nickel sulphide exploration project, representing a strategic addition to Corazon's portfolio of nickel sulphide assets.
Mt Gilmore is centered on a regionally substantive hydrothermal system with extensive copper, cobalt, silver and gold anomalism, including high-grade rock chip samples over a strike of more than twenty (20) kilometres. Mt Gilmore also hosts the Cobalt Ridge Deposit - a unique high-grade cobalt-dominant sulphide deposit.
The commodity mix of Corazon's projects place it in a strong position to take advantage of the growing demand for metals critically required for the booming rechargeable battery sector.
Competent Persons Statement:
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Targets is based on information compiled by Mr. Brett Smith, B.Sc Hons (Geol), Member AusIMM, Member AIG and an employee of Corazon Mining Limited. Mr. Smith has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain statements that may constitute "forward looking statement". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual values, results, performance achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "expect(s)", "feel(s)", "believe(s)", "will", "may", "anticipate(s)" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future production, resources or reserves and exploration results. All such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) those relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations, (ii) risks relating to possible variations in reserves, grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be
