Corazon Mining : Lynn Lake Project Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 13 July 2022

Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project Update

Significant progress made on exploration drilling, metallurgical testwork and defining additional resources within the Lynn Lake Mining Centre

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its flagship project, the 100%-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project (Lynn Lake or Project) in the province of Manitoba, Canada.

Corazon's ongoing focus is the pursuit of the potential redevelopment of Lynn Lake's historical nickel sulphide Mining Centre towards production, and the targeted exploration for new nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits within the Project area.

At the Mining Centre, the Company is assessing the potential to benefit from the extensive low-grade sulphide mineralisation surrounding known deposits and identifying relatively untested extensions to the current resources (within the upper levels of the mine surrounds). Metallurgical testwork on lower grade material is currently underway and new 3D models of structure, rock type and geophysical surveys for the A-Plug Mining Centre (Figure 1) are being utilised to define potential areas for exploration and resource definition drilling.

Exploration drilling is ongoing at the Fraser Lake Complex (FLC) (Figure 1), testing geophysical targets (ASX announcement 11 April 2022). Encouraging nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation has been intersected at the Motriuk intrusion (ASX announcement 7 June 2022). The existence of visible pentlandite (nickel sulphide) in blebs and the potential for these sulphides to accumulate at depth, provide a compelling target for the drilling currently in progress.

Key Highlights

Exploration drilling continuing at Fraser Lake Complex testing geophysical anomalies within the Motriuk ultramafic intrusion - encouraging nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation intersected

New detailed geological modelling underway at the Lynn Lake Mining Centre to identify additional near surface resource potential not included in previous resource estimates or mining studies

Metallurgical testwork on lower-grade mineralisation from the mining centre is underway - incorporating innovative "ore-sorting" technology as an upgrading option

ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake - Project Update - 13 July 2022 onlyuse personalFigure 1 - Lynn Lake Project - MobileMT survey magnetic susceptibility inversion depth slice at 50m below surface - over a GeoTem total-field regional aeromagnetic image, with the area of the gravity high target outlined. ForFraser Lake Complex Exploration Drilling Exploration drilling at the Fraser Lake Complex is continuing, following early encouraging results from drilling at the Motriuk Ultramafic (ASX announcement 7 June 2022). Progress of the drilling has been slow, with the drilling contractor needing to revert to one shift per day, due to the limited availability of personnel. This is an industry-wide issue due to both the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the seasonal demands for exploration personnel. Currently, there is a 10-day scheduled break in drilling, which is due to recommence on the 22nd of July 2022. With an all-inclusiveper-metre rate for this drilling program, Corazon bears no additional cost for drilling down-time or slow meterage. In mid-June 2022, senior Company personnel traveled to site to review the progress of the drilling, including the sulphides intersected at Motriuk (ASX announcement 7 June 2022). While the amount of sulphide mineralisation reported was low (typically 1-5% of volume) and as such the expectations for the nickel content is also low, the existence 2

67.6 0.61 0.30 0.019 66.8 0.54 0.30 0.017 Table 1 - EL Deposit drilling (December 2021) - Mineralised intervals 10 76.8 EL-2201-02 10 77.6 EL-2201-01 From To Interval Ni% Cu% ASX Announcement | Lynn Lake - Project Update - 13 July 2022 of visible pentlandite is very encouraging. The Motriuk Complex historically has been considered nickel-deficient compared to the average for such ultramafic rock (pyroxenites and peridotites). It is assumed the nickel was extracted from the melt as sulphide (pentlandite) during the magma's transportation to Motriuk, or in-situ. onlyThe Motriuk Ultramafic body is "keel-like" in shape, with a base that has been defined by geophysics. The current drilling is targeting the base of this intrusion, which has a dense and magnetic geophysical signature. Updates regarding this drilling will be provided in due course. Mining Centre Exploration and Mining Studies C razon's geological personnel are working with international mining consultants, Palaris, on incorporating all relevant historical data into 3D digital models that will facilitate the identification of areas for potential resource upside within usethe Mining Centre. This study is progressing according to plan, with results expected next month. Th se new 3D models are precursors to new mining studies for Lynn Lake. These studies are expected to determine the mo t appropriate development pathway to deliver a robust, long-lived, economically viable mining operation, utilising modern mining and processing techniques. Palaris have been engaged to undertake mining studies, which are focused on four separate disciplines: Geology, Geotechnical, Mining Strategy and Processing. The study program seeks to assess and maximise the synergies and interactions across all four disciplines to ensure optimal whole-of-project outcomes. The final deliverable of the mining studies will be a revised mining strategy for the entire mineralised area, focused on optimal production rates and low personalmining costs. Metallurgical Testwork New metallurgical testwork has commenced on the Lynn Lake mineralisation. Approximately 1,200 kilograms of core sample acquired from drilling in December 2021 from the EL Mine (Figure 1) is being used to: ∙ Finalise flotation testwork; ∙ Investigate pre-flotationore-upgrade of low-grade material; and for ∙ Initial work on the amenability of Lynn Lake mineralisation in the production of battery grade products for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Two third-party suppliers of ore-sorting (upgrade) technology have been engaged to complete initial bench-scale testwork on low-grade material from the EL Deposit. Intervals of interest within the two metallurgical drill holes include: Co% ForS me of this material sits outside the current resource for the EL Deposit and indicates good potential for additional resource tonnages. Ore-sorting testwork samples have been determined based on geology and grade. Three low-grade samples have been created (Table 2), disregarding sample intervals of plus 1% Ni, as it is envisaged they would constitute direct ROM feed. Additional metallurgical testwork will be considered subsequent to the results of the ore-sorting studies. 3

Sample Hole Interval Grade Desccription Ni% Cu% Co%

EL-2021-01 10-16m 0.45 0.43 0.011
1 EL-2021-02 10-16m 0.42 0.39 0.011 Diseminated 0.4%Ni
Combined 0.44 0.41 0.011

EL-2021-01 16-28m 0.21 0.17 0.009
2 EL-2021-02 16-25m 0.22 0.13 0.010 Blebby 0.2%Ni
Combined 0.21 0.15 0.009

EL-2021-01 28-58m 0.40 0.18 0.014
3 EL-2021-02 25-56m 0.38 0.28 0.012 Blebby 0.4%Ni
Combined 0.39 0.23 0.013

Table 2 - Definition of low-grade samples for metallurgical testwork

The current phase of testwork, assessing the characteristics of the lower-grade mineralisation, is expected to be completed by October 2022.

This announcement has been authorised on behalf of Corazon Mining Limited by Managing Director, Mr. Brett Smith.