    CZN   AU000000CZN9

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

(CZN)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange -  02-28
0.032 AUD   +6.67%
05:50pCORAZON MINING : Proposed issue of securities - CZN
PU
05:49pCORAZON MINING : Capital Raising
PU
01/17Corazon mining limited - 2022 exploration program commences at the lynn lake nickel sulphide project
AQ
Corazon Mining : Proposed issue of securities - CZN

03/02/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

CZN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

356,334,345

Ex date

11/3/2022

+Record date

14/3/2022

Offer closing date

28/3/2022

Issue date

4/4/2022

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

CZN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

51,016,778

Proposed +issue date

4/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

87112898825

1.3

ASX issuer code

CZN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

A placement or other type of issue

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

1

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Fractions rounded down to the nearest

356,334,345

whole number or fractions disregarded

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

The details of the shortfall offer will be set out in the prospectus to be released for the entitlement offer

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The details of the allocation of the shortfall will be set out in the prospectus to be released for the entitlement offer

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

14/3/2022

3C.2 Ex date 11/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corazon Mining Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,83 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2021 0,64 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,77 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart CORAZON MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Corazon Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Sidney Smith Managing Director & Executive Director
William Robert Orr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Min Qiu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORAZON MINING LIMITED-15.79%7
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.51%69 699
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.40%55 530
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.84%16 084
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.32.99%13 834
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED30.67%6 500