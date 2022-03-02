Corazon Mining : Proposed issue of securities - CZN
03/02/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CORAZON MINING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
3/3/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
CZN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
356,334,345
Ex date
11/3/2022
+Record date
14/3/2022
Offer closing date
28/3/2022
Issue date
4/4/2022
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
CZN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
51,016,778
Proposed +issue date
4/3/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CORAZON MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
87112898825
1.3
ASX issuer code
CZN
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
3/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
A placement or other type of issue
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: +Non-renounceable
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
personal
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable
issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
1
1
Proposed issue of securities
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
only
Fractions rounded down to the nearest
356,334,345
whole number or fractions disregarded
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.03000
use
Oversubscription & Scale back details
personal
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their
entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
The details of the shortfall offer will be set out in the prospectus to be released for the entitlement offer
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
The details of the allocation of the shortfall will be set out in the prospectus to be released for the entitlement offer
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 3C - Timetable
For
3C.1 +Record date
14/3/2022
3C.2 Ex date 11/3/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Corazon Mining Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:23 UTC.