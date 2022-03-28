Corazon Mining : Update - Proposed issue of securities - CZN

Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

28/3/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to timetable to reflect the extension of the closing date of the Offer

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

For personal use only

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

Registration Number 87112898825

1.3 ASX issuer code CZN

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to timetable to reflect the extension of the closing date of the Offer

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update 8/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)A placement or other type of issue

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is:+ Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

For personal use only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise?

No

No

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

CZN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities

to be issued 1

held 1

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

356,334,345

For personal use only

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be What is the offer price per +security made? for the retail offer? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.03000 Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

The details of the shortfall offer will be set out in the prospectus to be released for the entitlement offer

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The details of the allocation of the shortfall will be set out in the prospectus to be released for the entitlement offer

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

14/3/2022

3C.2 Ex date 11/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date

14/3/2022

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue 17/3/2022

For personal use only

3C.6 Offer closing date 11/4/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date 6/4/2022

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis 12/4/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata issue 19/4/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 20/4/2022

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis 22/4/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

No

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 9