  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Corazon Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    CZN   AU000000CZN9

CORAZON MINING LIMITED

(CZN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
0.0280 AUD   +33.33%
12/07Corazon Mining Finds Spodumene Pegmatites at Miriam Project; Shares Surge 24%
MT
12/04Corazon Mining Starts Next Phase of Drilling at Canada's Lynn Lake Project; Shares Rise 6%
MT
12/04Corazon Mining Limited Announces Drilling Underway At Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project
CI
Corazon Mining buoyed by spodumene-bearing pegmatite discovery at Miriam

12/08/2022 | 02:51pm EST
EQS-News: Corazon Mining Ltd
Corazon Mining buoyed by spodumene-bearing pegmatite discovery at Miriam

08.12.2022 / 20:50 CET/CEST
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


Language: English
Company: Corazon Mining Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000CZN9
EQS News ID: 1508851

 
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,57 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net cash 2022 7,92 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 11,5 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Sidney Smith Managing Director & Executive Director
William Robert Orr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Min Qiu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORAZON MINING LIMITED-26.32%9
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-7.62%55 101
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-2.72%46 409
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 596
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.30%11 971
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.06%9 707