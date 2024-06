Corbion N.V. is a food processing group organized around 3 families of products: - bakery supplies (53.2% of net sales): No. 1 worldwide for ingredients, semi-finished products, and finished products intended for bakeries, pastry chefs, and large distribution chains; - biochemical products (26.6%): lactic acid, gluconic acid, etc. (products marketed under the Purac name); - algae-based ingredients (7.7%); - other (12.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (2.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (19.3%), United States (45.3%), North America (3.2%), Asia (14.7%), and Latin America (14.8%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals