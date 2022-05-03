Corbion N : Will Showcase Solutions That Expand Concept of Preservation at IFFA 2022

5/3/2022 4:01 PM

Ingredient solutions leader redefines what preservation expertise can do to go beyond food safety and shelf life, prolonging more aspects of product quality and performance.

For years, the global food industry has thought about preservation strictly in terms of effectively controlling microorganisms and slowing oxidation. But attendees at IFFA - Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins (14 to 19 May in Frankfurt, Germany) who visit the Corbion booth (E50 in Hall 12.1) will learn how other important product attributes can be preserved as well. As a leading global ingredient supplier, Corbion has long been known for its expertise in food preservation, but innovations in recent years have focused on expanding producers' ability to protect more aspects of product quality and performance.

"When we say that, at Corbion, 'we preserve what matters,' we say it fully understanding that there are many things that matter to our customers," said Lonneke van Dijk, Senior Director - Global Preservation Business at Corbion. "Safety and shelf life are crucial, as they always have been. But taste and texture matter also, as do color, cook yield, waste reduction and sustainability. We believe it's time to redefine what state-of-the-art preservation solutions can accomplish."

Today, Corbion's comprehensive approach to preservation goes beyond optimizing food safety and shelf life to encompass many other factors important to consumers and producers, not only in meat and poultry products, but also in the plant-based meat alternatives segment, which continues to grow and innovate at a steady pace. The ingredient portfolio from which producers can choose is broad and varied, spanning vinegars, ferments, lactic acid derivatives and natural, plant-based antioxidants. Access to assistance from experienced technical staff and advanced predictive modeling tools also matter to producers when it comes to identifying and implementing Corbion ingredient solutions quickly and effectively.

In addition to consulting with sales and technical staff, visitors to the Corbion booth can experience sample applications of the company's ingredient solutions in sausages, pulled pork, chicken street tacos and hamburgers, including plant-based burgers.

"We're looking forward to talking with both current and soon-to-be customers about what matters most to them," Ms. van Dijk added. "In the hands of our experts, the technologies and ingredient solutions we can offer today bring those priorities within their reach."

