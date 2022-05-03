Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Corbion N.V.
  News
  Summary
    CRBN   NL0010583399

CORBION N.V.

(CRBN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/03 11:00:02 am EDT
33.62 EUR   +1.33%
10:25aCORBION N : Will Showcase Solutions That Expand Concept of Preservation at IFFA 2022
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Corbion N.V., Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29Corbion Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement
GL
Summary 
Summary

Corbion N : Will Showcase Solutions That Expand Concept of Preservation at IFFA 2022

05/03/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Corbion Will Showcase Solutions That Expand Concept of Preservation at IFFA 2022 5/3/2022 4:01 PM

Ingredient solutions leader redefines what preservation expertise can do to go beyond food safety and shelf life, prolonging more aspects of product quality and performance.

For years, the global food industry has thought about preservation strictly in terms of effectively controlling microorganisms and slowing oxidation. But attendees at IFFA - Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins (14 to 19 May in Frankfurt, Germany) who visit the Corbion booth (E50 in Hall 12.1) will learn how other important product attributes can be preserved as well. As a leading global ingredient supplier, Corbion has long been known for its expertise in food preservation, but innovations in recent years have focused on expanding producers' ability to protect more aspects of product quality and performance.

"When we say that, at Corbion, 'we preserve what matters,' we say it fully understanding that there are many things that matter to our customers," said Lonneke van Dijk, Senior Director - Global Preservation Business at Corbion. "Safety and shelf life are crucial, as they always have been. But taste and texture matter also, as do color, cook yield, waste reduction and sustainability. We believe it's time to redefine what state-of-the-art preservation solutions can accomplish."

Today, Corbion's comprehensive approach to preservation goes beyond optimizing food safety and shelf life to encompass many other factors important to consumers and producers, not only in meat and poultry products, but also in the plant-based meat alternatives segment, which continues to grow and innovate at a steady pace. The ingredient portfolio from which producers can choose is broad and varied, spanning vinegars, ferments, lactic acid derivatives and natural, plant-based antioxidants. Access to assistance from experienced technical staff and advanced predictive modeling tools also matter to producers when it comes to identifying and implementing Corbion ingredient solutions quickly and effectively.

In addition to consulting with sales and technical staff, visitors to the Corbion booth can experience sample applications of the company's ingredient solutions in sausages, pulled pork, chicken street tacos and hamburgers, including plant-based burgers.

"We're looking forward to talking with both current and soon-to-be customers about what matters most to them," Ms. van Dijk added. "In the hands of our experts, the technologies and ingredient solutions we can offer today bring those priorities within their reach."

Attachment


View all Corbion Press releases

Disclaimer

Corbion NV published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 14:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 320 M 1 386 M 1 386 M
Net income 2022 81,0 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net Debt 2022 592 M 622 M 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 1 956 M 2 055 M 2 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 444
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CORBION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Corbion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORBION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,18 €
Average target price 40,82 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Rigaud Chief Executive Officer
Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot Senior Vice President-Finance
Mathieu Vrijsen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wubbolts Chief Science & Sustainability Officer
Jacqueline van Lemmen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORBION N.V.-19.93%2 055
ECOLAB INC.-29.40%47 416
SIKA AG-22.67%46 023
GIVAUDAN SA-19.62%36 312
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-15.72%20 575
SYMRISE AG-13.70%16 513