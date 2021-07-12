Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Corbion N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRBN   NL0010583399

CORBION N.V.

(CRBN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/12 04:04:53 am
47.68 EUR   +0.51%
03:30aCORBION N  : teams with Truterra and farmers to advance sustainable agriculture
PU
07/06Corbion N.V. acquired Granolife.
CI
06/16CORBION N.V. : Is the distribution phase coming to an end ?
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corbion N : teams with Truterra and farmers to advance sustainable agriculture

07/12/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corbion teams with Truterra and farmers to advance sustainable agriculture 7/12/2021 9:22 AM

﻿Data-driven collaboration enables US farmers to implement customized sustainability improvements in row crop production including soybean and corn.

Leading biobased ingredients company Corbion and Truterra, LLC, the sustainability business of Land O'Lakes and a leader in scaling up private-sector conservation solutions, are partnering to support the adoption and success of sustainable agriculture practices among farmers within Corbion's US soybean supply shed. Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods.

Corbion, Truterra, and Truterra's local partner Central Valley Ag (CVA) will work together with farmers in Corbion's soy sourcing area to collect crop production data, including data from Corbion-sponsored cover crop innovation trials. Leveraging Truterra's digital sustainability data platform, the Truterra™ Insights Engine, the farmers will use the data to establish a sustainability baseline for each field, identify improvement opportunities, and model the impact of various conservation practices for specific portions of their land. The digital platform creates a framework for continuous improvements that help protect natural resources, enhance profitability for the farmer and create a more sustainable supply chain. The Truterra Insights Engine will also be used to track, aggregate, and report on environmental impact over time, including greenhouse gas emissions, yield, and soil health.

'We are very proud to partner with Truterra and CVA to promote sustainable agriculture practices in our supply chain,' said Corbion CEO Olivier Rigaud. 'Our collaboration is founded on a shared understanding that the health of our planet, our people and our businesses are absolutely intertwined. Science gives us a disciplined understanding of how nature works. Technology gives us powerful tools that help us be more efficient. It's up to us to share these things, working together to realize their potential for creating benefits throughout the supply network, and helping to secure our longer-term future.'

'It's great to see Corbion make a commitment like this as it sends a very clear signal to the marketplace. Working with farmers is one of the fastest, most scalable and effective ways to achieve sustainability results,' said Jason Weller, Vice President, Truterra. 'As private sector demand for on-farm stewardship continues to grow, we're proud to partner with world-class companies like Corbion to bring new resources and new opportunities directly to farmers and their local ag retailers.'

'Without tools like the Truterra Insights Engine, making wholesale crop management changes across an entire farm operation is a risky proposition,' said Aaron Sindelar, Ph.D., Conservation Agronomist, Central Valley Ag. 'These innovation trials help farmers evaluate how innovative practices such as cover crop and nitrogen stabilizers fit into their operation's agronomic and business plans by testing these practices on a portion of their land, which allows farmers the ability to assess their agronomic, economic, and environmental impact.'

Attachments


View all Corbion Press releases

Disclaimer

Corbion NV published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORBION N.V.
03:30aCORBION N  : teams with Truterra and farmers to advance sustainable agriculture
PU
07/06Corbion N.V. acquired Granolife.
CI
06/14CORBION N  : upgrades Listeria Control Model to increase Speed-to-Market and acc..
PU
05/21CORBION N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19CORBION  : General Shareholders Meeting approves Board appointments and dividend
AQ
05/19Jack de Kreij Steps Down from the Corbion N.V.'s Supervisory Board
CI
05/19Corbion N.V. Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2020, Payable on 1 June..
CI
05/19CORBION N.V.  : Dividends
CO
04/30CORBION  : Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement
AQ
04/30Corbion Reports Interim Management Statement Results for the First Quarter of..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 050 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2021 80,0 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net Debt 2021 320 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 2 793 M 3 313 M 3 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 220
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart CORBION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Corbion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORBION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 47,44 €
Average target price 44,71 €
Spread / Average Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Rigaud Chief Executive Officer
Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot Chief Financial Officer
Mathieu Vrijsen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wubbolts Chief Science & Sustainability Officer
Jacqueline van Lemmen Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORBION N.V.2.80%3 233
ECOLAB INC.-1.66%59 326
SIKA AG27.83%47 020
GIVAUDAN SA16.17%43 647
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.75.67%29 496
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG9.85%23 003