Official CORBION N.V. press release

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company, today announced the mechanical completion of its new circular lactic acid manufacturing plant in Rayong, Thailand, consistent with the timeline previously disclosed.

Lactic acid produced by this first-of-its-kind facility will have the lowest associated carbon footprint compared to any manufacturing technologies currently used. The recycling of processing chemicals eliminates the use of lime and, subsequently, the formation of gypsum as a by-product. This novel method will be more cost-effective compared to conventional schemes.

"We are very pleased to announce mechanical completion of this state-of-the-art facility,” said Olivier Rigaud, CEO Corbion. “This significant step forward demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, shareholders, and the planet. This is Corbion walking the talk of sustainable business and further value creation. It shows we can, and we are, pioneering better ways of doing business that make a positive impact on our world.”

With critical mechanical systems now successfully installed, commissioning of the facility has begun, which includes the functional testing of equipment, and systems. The commissioning phase is expected to be complete near the end of Q1 2024, with startup beginning shortly thereafter.

Corbion’s stated purpose – to preserve what matters – is evident in the strong safety culture maintained over the past 2.5 years of the new plant’s construction. The project, which has involved more than 2,000 contractors simultaneously onsite, achieved more than 5 million working hours without a single lost-time incident.

“This kind of remarkable achievement could not be possible without every person involved making safety their top priority,” said Gerwin Meulenbeld, VP Projects-Operations. “We appreciate the dedication, expertise, safety mindset, and sense of urgency that all our employees and contract partners have brought to work every day of this very special project.”

Attachment