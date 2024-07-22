Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 15 July up to and including 19 July 2024 a total of 44,266 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 19.8448 for a total amount of € 878,450.93.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to € 19,765,545.55 representing 98.83% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

