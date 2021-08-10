Europe's record streak keeps rolling as investors cheer strong earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Travel & leisure stocks shine
* Flutter jumps on U.S. profit outlook
* Air France, Accor dip on U.S. travel warning
Aug 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hit record highs on
Tuesday, extending gains for a seventh straight session as
investors took comfort from strong earnings reports and economic
recovery prospects despite concerns about the Delta variant of
COVID-19.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% to
notch an all-time high of 472.17 points.
The travel and leisure sector was the top gainer as
the world's largest online betting group Flutter Entertainment
jumped 8.7% after it forecast its U.S.
business to turn a profit by 2023.
Berlin-based meal-kit firm HelloFresh climbed 6.1%
after it reported strong second-quarter growth, as a rise in
customers and persistently high order rates bumped up sales.
The benchmark STOXX 600 has inched up to fresh peaks this
month as stronger-than-expected earnings, particularly from
economically sensitive sectors like energy and financials, made
investors optimistic that European equities, which have long
underperformed its U.S. peers, have more room to run.
Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month target for STOXX 600 to
520 points from 480, saying it sees "good catch-up trade and
value" in banks, energy and basic resources stocks.
The U.S. bank also lifted its target for UK's FTSE 100
to 7,900 points from 7,600.
Still, investors were concerned about a stuttering economic
recovery in Asia and United States due to a rapid rise in
coronavirus cases and early withdrawal of an asset purchase
programme by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"The next few days could see increased volatility thanks to
the numerous speeches from Federal Reserve officials and the
widely anticipated U.S. inflation report," said Lukman Otunuga,
senior research analyst at FXTM.
Among the decliners, Dutch food ingredients group Corbion
tumbled 7.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it cut
its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook.
Air France KLM and French hotels company Accor
slipped after the United States issued a travel
warning due to high levels of the COVID-19 virus in France.
Swiss duty free retailer Dufry slipped 1.0% despite
boosting its 2021 savings and free cash flow outlook.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel; Editing by Bernard Orr)