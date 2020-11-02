Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Corbion NV    CRBN   NL0010583399

CORBION NV

(CRBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 01:42:25 am
39.4 EUR   +0.77%
01:20aCORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement
PU
01:01aCORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement
AQ
10/05CORBION NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corbion : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:20am EST
Corbion Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement 11/2/2020 7:00 AM

Corbion reported sales of € 741.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 1.7% due to organic net sales growth of 4.4% partly offset by currency effects. Organic net sales growth in core activities was 5.8%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months increased organically by 17.3% to € 128.4 million due to improvements in all business segments.

'After navigating through a volatile first half of the year, the net impact of the COVID-19-pandemic in the third quarter is diminishing. The third quarter showed strong organic growth in our Core activities. I am therefore proud of this strong delivery by our people, working under continued challenging circumstances. Sustainable Food Solutions is showing organic growth above market growth as we continue to gain traction with our natural preservation solutions. Lactic Acid & Specialties continues to perform well in all segments with the notable exception of the medical biopolymers, which is adversely impacted by postponements of elective surgeries. In Incubator we are cautiously optimistic about the impact of our revised market approach on our algae-based omega-3 business. We are in the process of scaling up our newly installed lactic acid capacity in Thailand after completing the debottlenecking project in June. Additionally, we are expanding our debottlenecking investments to facilitate growth in the lactic acid markets. We recently announced the intention to build a new PLA plant in France by the Total Corbion PLA joint venture as PLA continues to develop very positively', commented Olivier Rigaud, CEO.

Key financial highlights first nine months of 2020

  • Net sales growth YTD was 1.7%; organic growth was 4.4% (5.8% for core activities)
  • Adjusted EBITDA YTD was € 128.4 million, an organic increase of 17.3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin YTD was 17.3% (17.6% for core activities)
  • Operating result YTD was € 89.4 million, an organic increase of 28.8%
€ million Corbion Total Company YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Total growth Organic growth
Net sales 741.2 728.9 1.7% 4.4%
Adjusted EBITDA 128.4 112.1 14.5% 17.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.3% 15.4%
Operating result 89.4 71.4 25.2% 28.8%

Attachment


View all Corbion Press releases

Disclaimer

Corbion NV published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:19:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORBION NV
01:20aCORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement
PU
01:01aCORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement
AQ
10/05CORBION NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/30CORBION : signed US$ 170 million US Private Placement Notes
PU
09/30CORBION : signed US$ 170 million US Private Placement Notes
AQ
09/24ENERGY TRANSITION : Total Is Investing More Than EUR500 Million to Convert Its G..
DJ
09/24CORBION : and Total to build first world-scale PLA plant in Europe
PU
09/24CORBION : and Total to build first world-scale PLA plant in Europe
AQ
09/24Corbion and Total to build first world-scale PLA plant in Europe
GL
09/18CORBION NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 987 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2020 57,5 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2020 306 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 2 300 M 2 680 M 2 677 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 213
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart CORBION NV
Duration : Period :
Corbion NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORBION NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,76 €
Last Close Price 39,10 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rigaud Chief Executive Officer
Mathieu Vrijsen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacqueline van Lemmen Executive Vice President-Operations
Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Wubbolts Chief Science & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORBION NV39.05%2 680
ECOLAB INC.-4.87%52 405
GIVAUDAN SA23.26%37 636
SIKA AG24.11%34 920
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.63%20 578
SYMRISE AG12.85%16 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group