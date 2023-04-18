Advanced search
    CRBP   US21833P3010

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRBP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
10.46 USD   +9.07%
08:01aCorbus Pharmaceuticals Hosting Virtual 'meet The Expert' Series : Blocking TGFβ with CRB-601--a New Play for an Old Target
PR
04/17HLS Therapeutics Announcing CEO Transition; Craig Millian to Replace Retiring CEO, Gilbert Godin, on May 1, 2023
MT
03/07CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hosting Virtual 'Meet the Expert' Series: Blocking TGFβ with CRB-601--a New Play for an Old Target

04/18/2023 | 08:01am EDT
First in the series to occur on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

NORWOOD, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today announced that the Company will host the first in the series of virtual 'Meet the Expert' events titled Blocking TGFβ with CRB-601—a New Play for an Old Target, on April 25th at 11:00 AM ET.

The event will feature Jeffrey Clarke, MD (Duke University School of Medicine) and Joan Seoane, PhD (Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology). These distinguished researchers will discuss the challenges and potential opportunities in targeting Transforming Growth Factor β (TGFβ) in oncology. Dr. Clarke is a leading expert in the area of immuno-oncology in the setting of NSCLC, and Dr. Seoane has published extensively on the role of TGFβ in tumor immunosuppression and development of translational tools to guide treatment.

This event will focus on CRB-601, an anti-integrin αvβ8 monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of latent-TGFβ expressed within the tumor microenvironment. This blockade is designed to reduce local TGFβ levels that are known to promote tumor growth. In non-clinical studies, CRB-601 significantly inhibits tumor growth both as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibition. CRB-601 is scheduled for IND submission in the second half of 2023.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Corbus 
Corbus is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' current pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements    
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities, the Company's compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including whether the Company will be able to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria,  on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Sean Moran 
Chief Financial Officer 
smoran@corbuspharma.com 

Bruce Mackle 
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corbus-pharmaceuticals-hosting-virtual-meet-the-expert-series-blocking-tgf-with-crb-601a-new-play-for-an-old-target-301799888.html

SOURCE Corbus Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2023
