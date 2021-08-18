Corbus Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 16, 2021, Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company'), submitted a notice of resignation to the Company to accept a position with another company. Dr. White's last day of employment with the Company will be September 17, 2021. In connection with her departure, the Company and Dr. White intend to enter into a separation agreement, the terms of which will be disclosed in an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K.