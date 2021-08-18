Log in
    CRBP   US21833P1030

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRBP)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

08/18/2021 | 08:14am EDT

08/18/2021 | 08:14am EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 16, 2021, Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company'), submitted a notice of resignation to the Company to accept a position with another company. Dr. White's last day of employment with the Company will be September 17, 2021. In connection with her departure, the Company and Dr. White intend to enter into a separation agreement, the terms of which will be disclosed in an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 83,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Yuval Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean F. Moran Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan F. Holmer Chairman
Barbara White Chief Medical Officer & Head-Research
Avery W. Catlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.-1.60%154
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.35%91 566
BIONTECH SE349.30%88 462
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.02%67 313
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.75%58 650
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.04%51 481