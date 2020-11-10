Log in
Corbus Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)

11/10/2020 | 10:41am EST

Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Safety and

Miscellaneous

Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)

Rheumatic &

Victoria P. Werth1, Chester Oddis2, David Fiorentino3, Nancy Dgetluck4, Quinn Dinh4, Michael Tillinger4, Barbara White4, Ingrid E. Lundberg5

Inflammatory

Diseases

1Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2Department of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh,

Clinical

Pennsylvania, 3Department of Dermatology, Stanford University Medical Center, Redwood City, California, 4Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Norwood, 5Division of Rheumatology, Karolinska Institutet, and Karolinska

Poster #3

University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden

Background

Results

Results

  • There is significant unmet need for new treatments to achieve disease control in dermatomyositis (DM).
  • Lenabasum is an oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that resolves inflammation and attenuates fibrotic processes.
  • In a Phase 2 DM trial, lenabasum vs. placebo treatment was well tolerated and associated with improvement of (CDASI) skin activity score and other efficacy outcomes.2
  • Efficacy and safety of lenabasum in DM is being tested in a global, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial.
  • The primary endpoint is the Total Improvement Score (TIS) at 52 weeks.3 This is the largest interventional, placebo-controlled trial to date in DM.

Objective

  • Preliminary overall baseline demographics, disease characteristics, and immunomodulating treatments in 177 randomized subjects are presented as blinded data.

Methods

  • At least 150 subjects will be randomized in this active trial with sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. Subjects are ≥ 18 years of age, with a diagnosis of DM by Bohan and Peter or ACR/EULAR criteria.4,5 Stable doses of immunomodulating medications are allowed.
  • Disease must be active by physician assessment with ≥ 1 of 3 criteria:
  • 1. Physician global activity (MDGA) ≥ 3 cm [10 cm visual analogue scale (VAS)] and Manual Muscle Testing (MMT)-8 score ≤ 142 points (max 150)
  • 2. Sum of MDGA, patient global activity (PtGA), and extramuscular global assessment (EMGA) VAS scores ≥ 10 cm (each 10 cm VAS scales)
  • 3. MDGA ≥ 3 cm and CDASI activity score > 14 (≥ moderate or severe skin activity).

Disclosures

  • Investigators report grant support from Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the conduct of the study.
  • ND, QD, BB, MT, and BW are employees of Corbus Pharmaceutics, Inc.
  • This study was sponsored by Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Norwood, MA

Figure 1. Trial Design

Table 1A. Preliminary Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristicsa

n/177 (%) or mean ± SD

Demographics

Female

144 (81.4%)

Age, years

52.0

± 12.4

Body mass index, kg/m2

27.2 ± 6.8

Race

White

129 (72.9%)

Asian

35 (19.8%)

Black or African American

3 (1.7%)

Other/unknown

1 (7.9%)

Hispanic or Latino

14 (7.9%)

Disease Characteristics

Classic DMb

151 (85%)

Clinically Amyopathic DMb

21 (12%)

Disease duration (months)

78.1

± 80.2

CDASI activity (0 - 100)

23.5

± 12.9

CDASI > 14

137 (77.4%)

MMT-8 (0 - 150)

133.4 ± 15.5

MMT-8 in subjects with MMT- 8 < 143

126.5 ± 13

Subjects with MMT-8 < 143

119 (67.2%)

≥ 1 elevated muscle enzymec

72 (40.7%)

HAQ-DI (0 - 3)

0.83

± 0.71

HAQ pain VAS (0 - 100)

34.4

± 28.6

EMGA VAS (0 -10 cm)

5.2

± 1.8

PtGA VAS (0 - 10 cm)

5.1

± 2.4

MDGA VAS (0 - 10 cm)

5.5

± 1.7

Interstitial lung diseased

57 (32.2%)

  • Data blinded to treatment assignment and immunomodulating treatments include immunosuppressive therapies, hydroxychloroquine, and IVIG
    b Diagnosed by Bohan and Peter criteria and/or ACR/EULAR criteria
    c % of enzyme elevations > upper limit of normal [LDH (22.5%); CK (15.5%); AST (12.4%); aldolase (10.4%); ALT (8.5%)]. d Interstitial lung disease is defined as history of fibrosis on CXR, history of interstitial lung disease on CT scan of the lungs, or forced vital capacity (FVC), % predicted < 80% at baseline.
    e Maximum daily dose of prednisone allowed is 20 mg or equivalent dose

Figure 2. Trial Sites

Table 1B. Preliminary Background Immunomodulating Treatments

n/177 (%) or

mean ± SD

Prednisone/prednisolone daily dose in those receiving

8.7 (2.5-20)

corticosteroids, mg (min-max)e

> 10 mg corticosteroid daily

24

(13.6)

Any immunomodulator

149 (84.3)

≤ 1 year

33

(18.8)

> 1 year

117 (66.5)

≥ 2 immunomodulators

109 (61.6)

Corticosteroids

97

(54.8)

≤ 1 year

35

(19.9)

> 1 year

62

(35.2)

Methotrexate

43

(24.3)

≤ 1 year

13 (7.4)

> 1 year

32

(18.2)

Hydroxychloroquine

36

(20.3)

≤ 1 year

8

(4.6)

> 1 year

29

(16.5)

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG)

27

(15.3)

≤ 1 year

8

(4.6)

> 1 year

20

(11.4)

Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF)

34

(19.2)

≤ 1 year

14 (8.0)

> 1 year

20

(11.4)

Azathioprine

21

(11.9)

Otherf

43

(24.3)

  • Other immunomodulators (e.g. rituximab, tacrolimus, cyclosporine) Note: 177 randomized of which 176 received study drug

Presented at the American College of Rheumatology

Annual Meeting, Nov. 9, 2020

  • As of August 5, 2020, 177 subjects were randomized (176 dosed) across 55 sites globally with a similar enrollment in the USA (n=90) vs. ex-USA (Europe, Canada, Japan, South Korea (n=86) (Figure 2).
  • Preliminary data indicates that most subjects are female (81%), white (73%), and middle-aged, with a majority of classic DM (85%) (Table 1).
  • Most (77%) have significant moderate/severe skin activity (CDASI > 14).
  • Most (67%) have muscle weakness (MMT-8 < 143) with mean MMT-8 ± SD, 133.4 ± 15, and 41% have ≥ 1 elevated muscle enzyme test.
  • Physician-reportedoutcomes include EMGA VAS score = 5.2 ± 1.8 and MDGA VAS score = 5.5 ± 1.7.
  • Patient-reportedoutcomes include Health Assessment Questionnaire- Disability Index (HAQ-DI) score = 0.83 ± 0.71, pain score on HAQ-DI = 34
    ± 29, and PtGA VAS score = 5.1 ± 2.4.
  • Glucocorticoids were used in 55% of subjects, 84% were on any immunomodulating drug and 62% were on ≥ 2. Limited use of MMF or IVIG and most subjects were on any immunomodulator > 1 year.

Conclusions

  • Baseline demographics of enrolled subjects are as expected (majority white, female, and middle-aged).
  • These characteristics reflect the estimated proportion of classic to clinically amyopathic patients in the overall DM population (~7:1) and ~32% with ILD..
  • Most subjects are concurrently receiving immunomodulatory drugs for > 1 year and have active, refractory disease with glucocorticoid use in about half of subjects. MMF or IVIG use was limited.

References

  1. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2020;82:267-81.
  2. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2019;71 (suppl 10).
  3. Arthritis Rheum. 2017;69:898-910.
  4. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2017;69:227182.
  5. N Engl J Med. 1975;292:3447 and N Engl J Med. 1975;292:4037.

Thank You

  • The patients who are participating in this study
  • Trial investigators and study staff at sites
  • Members of the Steering Committee
  • Members of the Data Monitoring Committee

Disclaimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 15:40:03 UTC
