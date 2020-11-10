Corbus Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)

As of August 5, 2020, 177 subjects were randomized (176 dosed) across 55 sites globally with a similar enrollment in the USA (n=90) vs.

Glucocorticoids were used in 55% of subjects, 84% were on any immunomodulating drug and 62% were on ≥ 2. Limited use of MMF or IVIG and most subjects were on any immunomodulator > 1 year.