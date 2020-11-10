Corbus Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)
Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Safety and
Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)
Victoria P. Werth1, Chester Oddis2, David Fiorentino3, Nancy Dgetluck4, Quinn Dinh4, Michael Tillinger4, Barbara White4, Ingrid E. Lundberg5
1Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2Department of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, 3Department of Dermatology, Stanford University Medical Center, Redwood City, California, 4Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Norwood, 5Division of Rheumatology, Karolinska Institutet, and Karolinska
University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden
Background
Results
Results
There is significant unmet need for new treatments to achieve disease control in dermatomyositis (DM).
Lenabasum is an oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that resolves inflammation and attenuates fibrotic processes.
In a Phase 2 DM trial, lenabasum vs. placebo treatment was well tolerated and associated with improvement of (CDASI) skin activity score and other efficacy outcomes.2
Efficacy and safety of lenabasum in DM is being tested in a global, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial.
The primary endpoint is the Total Improvement Score (TIS) at 52 weeks.3 This is the largest interventional, placebo-controlled trial to date in DM.
Objective
Preliminary overall baseline demographics, disease characteristics, and immunomodulating treatments in 177 randomized subjects are presented as blinded data.
Methods
At least 150 subjects will be randomized in this active trial with sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. Subjects are ≥ 18 years of age, with a diagnosis of DM by Bohan and Peter or ACR/EULAR criteria.4,5 Stable doses of immunomodulating medications are allowed.
Disease must be active by physician assessment with ≥ 1 of 3 criteria:
1. Physician global activity (MDGA) ≥ 3 cm [10 cm visual analogue scale (VAS)] and Manual Muscle Testing (MMT)-8 score ≤ 142 points (max 150)
2. Sum of MDGA, patient global activity (PtGA), and extramuscular global assessment (EMGA) VAS scores ≥ 10 cm (each 10 cm VAS scales)
3. MDGA ≥ 3 cm and CDASI activity score > 14 (≥ moderate or severe skin activity).
Disclosures
Investigators report grant support from Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the conduct of the study.
ND, QD, BB, MT, and BW are employees of Corbus Pharmaceutics, Inc.
This study was sponsored by Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Norwood, MA
Figure 1. Trial Design
Table 1A. Preliminary Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristicsa
n/177 (%) or mean ± SD
Demographics
Female
144 (81.4%)
Age, years
52.0
± 12.4
Body mass index, kg/m2
27.2 ± 6.8
Race
White
129 (72.9%)
Asian
35 (19.8%)
Black or African American
3 (1.7%)
Other/unknown
1 (7.9%)
Hispanic or Latino
14 (7.9%)
Disease Characteristics
Classic DMb
151 (85%)
Clinically Amyopathic DMb
21 (12%)
Disease duration (months)
78.1
± 80.2
CDASI activity (0 - 100)
23.5
± 12.9
CDASI > 14
137 (77.4%)
MMT-8 (0 - 150)
133.4 ± 15.5
MMT-8 in subjects with MMT- 8 < 143
126.5 ± 13
Subjects with MMT-8 < 143
119 (67.2%)
≥ 1 elevated muscle enzymec
72 (40.7%)
HAQ-DI (0 - 3)
0.83
± 0.71
HAQ pain VAS (0 - 100)
34.4
± 28.6
EMGA VAS (0 -10 cm)
5.2
± 1.8
PtGA VAS (0 - 10 cm)
5.1
± 2.4
MDGA VAS (0 - 10 cm)
5.5
± 1.7
Interstitial lung diseased
57 (32.2%)
Data blinded to treatment assignment and immunomodulating treatments include immunosuppressive therapies, hydroxychloroquine, and IVIG b Diagnosed by Bohan and Peter criteria and/or ACR/EULAR criteria c % of enzyme elevations > upper limit of normal [LDH (22.5%); CK (15.5%); AST (12.4%); aldolase (10.4%); ALT (8.5%)]. d Interstitial lung disease is defined as history of fibrosis on CXR, history of interstitial lung disease on CT scan of the lungs, or forced vital capacity (FVC), % predicted < 80% at baseline. e Maximum daily dose of prednisone allowed is 20 mg or equivalent dose
