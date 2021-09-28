Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRBP   US21833P1030

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corbus Pharmaceuticals : SECOND AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECOND AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

This Second Amendment to Employment Agreement (the "Amendment") is made and entered into between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and Craig Millian (the "Executive") effective as of September 27, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

WHEREAS, Company and the Executive are parties to an Amended and Restated Employment Agreement dated as of April 11, 2020 (the "Agreement"); and

WHEREAS, the parties agree to amend the Agreement as provided herein, with the remaining terms of the Agreement remaining in full force and effect.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and mutual covenants and agreements contained herein, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto, intending to be legally bound, hereby agree as follows:

1. The parties mutually agree that the Executive's new position is Chief Operating Officer of the Company and that he shall perform all of the duties customarily associated with such role.
2. The Executive voluntarily consents to such change and acknowledges and agrees that the modification of his role and duties does not constitute Good Reason.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this Agreement as of the date first above written.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
/s/ Sean Moran
By: Sean Moran
Title: Chief Financial Officer
CRAIG MILLIAN
/s/ Craig Millian

Disclaimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
09:32aCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : SECOND AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
09:28aCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
09/22CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/22Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc Announces Resignation of Barbara White as Chief Me..
CI
08/18CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
08/18CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/18Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Barbara White as Chief M..
CI
08/12CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/12CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/12CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corpor..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 73,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,08 $
Average target price 2,05 $
Spread / Average Target 89,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuval Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean F. Moran Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan F. Holmer Chairman
Avery W. Catlin Independent Director
John Kenneth Jenkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.-13.60%135
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.85%88 281
BIONTECH SE276.71%74 169
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.04%69 209
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.14%64 363
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.40%47 582