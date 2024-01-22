Corcel Exploration Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

Corcel Exploration Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.020258 million compared to CAD 0.024028 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.106978 million compared to CAD 0.079847 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.005 compared to CAD 0.004 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.005 compared to CAD 0.004 a year ago.