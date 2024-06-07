(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

AIM - WINNERS

Corcel PLC, up 29% at 0.14 pence, 12-month range 0.10p-1.40p. The Angola and Brazil-focused oil exploration and production says the KON 11, KON 12, and KON 16 blocks in Angola have received all the relevant approvals to acquire new data through an enhanced full tensor gradiometry survey. Non-Executive Chair Antoine Karam says: "The eFTG Survey over our blocks will enhance our geological understanding and bolster our efforts in the Kwanza basin, where we remain confident there is significant potential. Despite our recent challenges, we remain focused in achieving our goals."

Aferian PLC, up 39% at 5.00 pence, 12-month range 3.20p-19.00p. The Cambridge, England-based business-to-business streaming solutions company says that First Seagull AS of Norway has a 7.9% stake in Aferian as of Wednesday. First Seagull is an alternative investment fund. In the year-to-date, Aferian shares are down 51%.

AIM - LOSERS

Ondine Biomedical, down 12% at 7.30 pence, 12-month range 5.00p-17.00p. The Vancouver-based life sciences company posts a pretax loss of CAD14.4 million, around GBP8.2 million, narrowed from CAD19.4 million a year prior. This comes as revenue rises to CAD1.2 million from CAD638,000, and as general and admin costs fall to CAD8.0 million from CAD10.9 million. Costs of goods sold, however, rises to CAD500,000 from CAD351,000. Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Cross says: "Following a Type C meeting with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), protocols, budgets and timelines have also now been finalised. Our goal is to secure funding to commence the trial later this year, while continuing to accelerate our commercial progress in key territories in Europe and North America."

