Corcel PLC - London-based mining and mineral resource development company with interests in Angola and Brazil - Chief Executive Officer James Parsons has decided to step down as part of the company's previously announced transition. Parsons will continue to assist Corcel in an advisory capacity during his notice period. Non-Executive Chair Antoine Karam has been named interim executive chair while Corcel reviews its board composition.
Current stock price: 0.26
12-month change: down 48%
By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter
