Corcel Plc is a natural resource exploration and development company. The Company manages a portfolio of battery metals exploration and development projects in Papua New Guinea and Canada, coupled with its Flexible Grid Solutions (FGS) energy storage business in the United Kingdom. FGS is investing in projects and the infrastructure required to provide critical services to the UK Grid. Its projects include Mambare Nickel/Cobalt project, which is located approximately 90 kilometers (km) inland north-east of Port Moresby, near the village of Kokoda; Wowo Gap Nickel Cobalt project, which is located within EL 1165, approximately 200 kilometers east of Port Moresby and 35 kilometers from the village of Wanigela, situated on Collingwood Bay, and Dempster Vanadium project, which is located in Yukon, Canada and lies approximately 65 km north of the Eagle River Lodge and includes approximately 196 claims over an area of 40.96 square kilometers with up to a 20 km potential strike.

Sector Diversified Mining