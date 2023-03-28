Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Corcel Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRCL   GB00BKM69866

CORCEL PLC

(CRCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:54:46 2023-03-28 am EDT
0.3230 GBX   +2.54%
09:26aCorcel Group completes equity placing with cornerstone investor
AN
09:08aCarnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
07:10aBOE's Inflation Outlook Seen Posing Risk to Pound
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corcel Group completes equity placing with cornerstone investor

03/28/2023 | 09:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Corcel PLC said on Tuesday it completed an equity placing with an oil & gas focused cornerstone investor group.

Corcel is a London-based mining and mineral resource development company with interests in flexible energy storage and production. It manages operations in Papua New Guinea, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

The company said it executed a GBP1.1 million share placing with an investor group and will issue 301.6 million shares at GBP0.0035 to investors supportive of Corcel's recent pivot to oil and gas.

Investors will also receive a total of 2.1 million warrants enabling the owner to purchase new ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.008 per share for a period of twenty-four months.

Corcel also reported that shareholder Antoine Karam has been nominated as non-executive of the company's board and will hold 9.6% of Corcel's shares through a dedicated investment company.

Shares were up 2.5% at 0.32 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.69% 77.19 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
CORCEL PLC 2.54% 0.323 Delayed Quote.40.00%
WTI -0.88% 72.34 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,13 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net Debt 2022 1,40 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,54 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart CORCEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Corcel Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORCEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Parsons Executive Chairman
Henry Campbell Bellingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Kristian Ewen Ainsworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORCEL PLC40.00%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.56%146 482
RIO TINTO PLC-9.76%108 239
GLENCORE PLC-18.61%69 284
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 742
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.55%37 782
