Corcel : Investor Presentation Feb 2021

Disclaimer

CORCEL PLC

DISCLAIMER

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an oﬀer to the public or an oﬀer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits of the Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized ﬁnancial services provider.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, oﬃcers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).

The Slides are not for distribution in, nor do they constitute an oﬀer of securities for sale in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or oﬀer is unlawful. The distribution of the Slides in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

Statements made in the Slides and accompanying verbal presentation may include forward-looking statements that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may generally be identiﬁed by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or similar phrases. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements, including, among others, statements regarding the future ﬁnancial position of the Company, business strategy, projected levels of growth in its market, projected costs, estimates of capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for future operation, are forward-looking statements. The actual future performance of the company could diﬀer materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from these expectations including known and unknown risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

CORCEL PLC

CONTEXT

The Climate Challenge and Energy Transition

OPERATING AT THE INTERSECTION OF BATTERY METALS MINING AND ITS END USE IN ENERGY STORAGE

Supporting the decarbonization of the global economy / energy transition

Global rise of batteries as central enabler increasing dependency on highly variable wind and solar

Requires grid balancing / standby power / ﬂexibility / energy storage

Mass adoption of electric vehicles ("EV") anticipated:

"UK Govt now set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030"

Nickel is a core battery metal;

Supply crunch expected given EV use to grow at a 20% CAGR

Recognition of nickel's importance as a battery metal in EVs and energy storage applications, along with increased demand in China has lead to a sharp positive price movement

Electric vehicle manufacturers now acquiring upstream deposits and oﬀtake

Global transition away from fossil fuels

Electriﬁcation of cars/trains/planes/shipsInfrastructure replacement

MILLION VECHILES

100

80

60

40

20

0

2015 16

17

18

19

20

21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40

Source: Bloomberg NEF

ICEPHEVBEV

CORCEL PLC

ABOUT US

Corcel Plc

Growth focus supporting lower carbon economy transition and macro tailwinds

Acquiring battery metal resources prior to expected structural price hike (ﬂagship Mambare asset essentially acts as an option on the Nickel price)

Low risk cash ﬂow generation from energy storage / trading / production

Multiple acquisition targets available across the battery metal and energy storage space

Access to capital through cornerstone investors

Optimized vehicle

Dynamic leadership with

understanding of energy industry

/ transition

Team experienced in small cap

restructuring, strategy, funding

and growth

Strong ﬁnancial platform despite

recent market turmoil

Key Value Inﬂection Points

Burwell Financial Close

Mambare Mining Licence Award

Secure WoWo Gap Synergies

Other Strategic Acquisitions