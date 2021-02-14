Corcel : Investor Presentation Feb 2021

Disclaimer
CORCEL PLC
DISCLAIMER
These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an oﬀer to the public or an oﬀer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits of the Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized ﬁnancial services provider.
No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, oﬃcers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).
The Slides are not for distribution in, nor do they constitute an oﬀer of securities for sale in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or oﬀer is unlawful. The distribution of the Slides in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
Statements made in the Slides and accompanying verbal presentation may include forward-looking statements that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may generally be identiﬁed by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or similar phrases. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements, including, among others, statements regarding the future ﬁnancial position of the Company, business strategy, projected levels of growth in its market, projected costs, estimates of capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for future operation, are forward-looking statements. The actual future performance of the company could diﬀer materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from these expectations including known and unknown risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
CORCEL PLC
CONTEXT
The Climate Challenge and Energy Transition
OPERATING AT THE INTERSECTION OF BATTERY METALS MINING AND ITS END USE IN ENERGY STORAGE
Supporting the decarbonization of the global economy / energy transition
Global rise of batteries as central enabler increasing dependency on highly variable wind and solar
Requires grid balancing / standby power / ﬂexibility / energy storage
Mass adoption of electric vehicles ("EV") anticipated:
"UK Govt now set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030"
Nickel is a core battery metal;
Supply crunch expected given EV use to grow at a 20% CAGR
Recognition of nickel's importance as a battery metal in EVs and energy storage applications, along with increased demand in China has lead to a sharp positive price movement
Electric vehicle manufacturers now acquiring upstream deposits and oﬀtake
Global transition away from fossil fuels
Electriﬁcation of cars/trains/planes/shipsInfrastructure replacement
MILLION VECHILES
100
80
60
40
20
0
17
18
19
20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40
Source: Bloomberg NEF
ICEPHEVBEV
CORCEL PLC
ABOUT US
Corcel Plc
Growth focus supporting lower carbon economy transition and macro tailwinds
Acquiring battery metal resources prior to expected structural price hike (ﬂagship Mambare asset essentially acts as an option on the Nickel price)
Low risk cash ﬂow generation from energy storage / trading / production
Multiple acquisition targets available across the battery metal and energy storage space
Access to capital through cornerstone investors
Optimized vehicle
Dynamic leadership with
understanding of energy industry
/ transition
Team experienced in small cap
restructuring, strategy, funding
and growth
Strong ﬁnancial platform despite
recent market turmoil
Key Value Inﬂection Points
Burwell Financial Close
Mambare Mining Licence Award
Secure WoWo Gap Synergies
Other Strategic Acquisitions
BATTERY METALS
FLEXIBLE GRID SOLUTIONS
Nickel deposit in PNG (Mambare)
Debt position in ASX listed RMI with complementary Nickel deposit in PNG (Wo Wo Gap)
Burwell Battery Storage Project (50MW)Energy Storage and Production Project Pipeline
Vanadium project in Yukon, Canada
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.