CORCEL INVESTOR PRESENTATION JULY 2023
PAN ANGOLA/BRAZIL ONSHORE OIL AND GAS AIM: CRCL
CORCEL PLC
CORCEL PLC
STRATEGY
Strategy
BUILDING A PAN-ANGOLAN/BRAZILAN ONSHORE UPSTREAM COMPANY
- Global energy transition underway - however hydrocarbons remain an important element and battery metals fuel the energy transition
- Angola/Brazil are prolific oil and gas producers with common geology, language and historic ties
- Both countries have a significant onshore opportunity set at attractive valuations
- Kwanza Basin licenses are Corcel's initial platform aimed at first oil within twelve months
- Multiple Brazilian opportunities under review alongside further consolidation in Angola
- Preference for production and development, operator status and majority positions over time
- Upside exposure from blue sky exploration potential and legacy upstream battery metals portfolio
ONSHORE OIL AND GAS
- Kwanza Basin Oil - Angola
- KON - 11 (18% Net to CRCL)
- KON - 12 (22.5% Net to CRCL)
- KON - 16 (31.5% Net to CRCL - Operator)
LEGACY BATTERY METALS MINING
- Mt. Weld Project / Rare Earth Elements - AUS 30%
- Canegrass Project / Lithium - AUS 100%
The Team
CORCEL PLC
THE TEAM
EXECUTIVES
JAMES PARSONS
CEO
- Over 20 years' experience in the fields of strategy, management, finance and corporate development in the energy industry across Europe, South America and Central America
GERALDINE GERALDO
MD Angola and CCO
- Intial career as counsel for Chevron in Angola
- More recently business development and commerical support for Chevron's
M&A efforts in Africa and LATAM
SCOTT KAINTZ
CFO
• 12 years with Royal Dutch Shell
previously working in Brazil,
the Dominican Republic, Scandinavia,
the Netherlands and London
• Chairman of Corcel plc, Echo Energy
plc and Coro Energy plc.
• From 2015, was the commercial lead in
Chevron's and the industry's effort to
secure revised fiscal terms in Angola.
Representing the interest of six major
companies (Chevron, Exxon, Total, Eni,
Statoil, BP), she was lead negotiator in
two presidential task forces that
culminated in five legislative reforms
which are the bedrock for new
investments in Angola currently.
• Began his career as a USAF officer
working in Europe, the Middle East and
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
ANTOINE KARAM
Non-Executive Chairman
- Former Chairman of the Board of
Cyber I - cyber security firm
- Former Board member and CEO of ITWay Group S.P.A.
YAN ZHOU
Non-Executive Director
- Ex Shell EP responsible for Shell EP Asia budget between 2000-2004
- Associate in Actis Capital London for oil & gas, mining, banking and TMT in Emerging market with focus in Africa
- Former Investment Banker at Merrill Lynch brings many years of board experience and business development across Europe, Middle East and Africa
- 45% Shareholder of Extraction SrL (Cornerstone Investor in CRCL)
- Partner in Sentient Resource Fund managing Asia portfolio and maintaining Asian investor relationships
- Founder and President of New Power Group focusing on lithium battery material production
- Represents NPC Group (Cornerstone investor in CRCL)
- Over 10 years experience in publically listed natural resource businesses
- Previously worked in corporate finance and investment funds in London focused on capital raising efforts and debt and equity investments
Central Asia
• Director of Red Rock Resources plc and
Curzon Energy plc
EWEN AINSWORTH Non-Executive Director
- Experienced AIM company director, Ewen is CFO of Coro Energy Plc
- Worked in a variety of senior and board-level roles in the natural resource sector for over 30 years, most recently as a Non-Executive
Onshore
Oil & Gas
