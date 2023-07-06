CORCEL INVESTOR PRESENTATION JULY 2023

CORCEL PLC

D I S C L A I M E R

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an offer to the public or an offer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decisionto purchase orsubscribeforanysuch securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits ofthe Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized financial services provider.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).