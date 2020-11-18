Corcel : Investor Presentation Q4 2020

Disclaimer

CORCEL PLC

D I S C L A I M E R

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an offer to the public or an offer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits of the Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized financial services provider.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).

The Slides are not for distribution in, nor do they constitute an offer of securities for sale in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or offer is unlawful. The distribution of the Slides in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

Statements made inthe Slides and accompanyingverbal presentation mayincludeforward-looking statementsthat necessarilyinvolve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or similar phrases. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements, including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position of the Company, business strategy, projected levels of growth in its market, projected costs, estimates of capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for future operation, are forward-looking statements. The actual future performance of the company could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations including known and unknown risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.