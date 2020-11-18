Log in
Corcel : Investor Presentation Q4 2020

11/18/2020

CORCEL INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Q4 2020

BATTERY METALS EXPLORATION

  • FLEXIBLE GRID SOLUTIONS AIM: CRCL

Disclaimer

CORCEL PLC

D I S C L A I M E R

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an offer to the public or an offer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits of the Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized financial services provider.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).

The Slides are not for distribution in, nor do they constitute an offer of securities for sale in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or offer is unlawful. The distribution of the Slides in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

Statements made inthe Slides and accompanyingverbal presentation mayincludeforward-looking statementsthat necessarilyinvolve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or similar phrases. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements, including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position of the Company, business strategy, projected levels of growth in its market, projected costs, estimates of capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for future operation, are forward-looking statements. The actual future performance of the company could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations including known and unknown risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

2

The Climate Challenge and Energy Transition

CORCEL PLC

C O N T E X T

OPERATING AT THE INTERSECTION OF BATTERY METALS MINING AND ITS END USE IN ENERGY STORAGE

Supporting the decarbonization of the global economy / energy transition

Global rise of batteries as central enabler increasing dependency on highly variable wind and solar

Requires grid balancing / standby power / flexibility / energy storage

Mass adoption of electric vehicles ("EV") anticipated:

"UK Govt now set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030"

Nickel is a core battery metal; Supply crunch expected given EV use to grow at a 20% CAGR

Recognition of nickel's importance as a battery metal in EVs and energy storage applications, along with increased demand in China has lead to a sharp positive price movement

Electric vehicle manufacturers now acquiring upstream deposits and offtake

Global transition away from fossil fuels

Electrification of cars/trains/planes/ships Infrastructure replacement

100

80

VECHILES

60

MILLION

40

20

0

2015

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

Source: Bloomberg NEF

ICE

PHEV

BEV

3

Corcel Plc

CORCEL PLC

Growth focus supporting lower

ABOUT US

carbon economy transition and

macro tailwinds

Acquiring battery metal resources

prior to expected structural price hike (flagship Mambare asset essentially acts as

an option on the Nickel price)

Low risk cash flow generation from energy storage / trading / production

Multiple acquisition targets available across the battery metal and energy storage space

Access to capital through cornerstone investors

Optimized vehicle

Dynamic leadership with understanding of energy industry / transition

Team experienced in small cap restructuring, strategy, funding and growth

Strong financial platform despite recent market turmoil

Key Value Inflection Points

Vanadium Exploration Results

Burwell Financial Close

Mambare Mining Licence Award

Wowo Gap Synergies

Strategic Acquisitions

BATTERY METALS

Nickel deposit in PNG (Mambare)

Debt position in ASX listed RMI with complementary Nickel deposit in PNG (Wo Wo Gap)

4

Vanadium project in Yukon, Canada

FLEXIBLE GRID SOLUTIONS

Burwell Battery Storage (50MW)

Burwell Site Solar Extension (50MW)

Energy Storage and Production Project Pipeline

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corcel plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 21:32:00 UTC
