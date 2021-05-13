Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Corcel Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRCL   GB00BKM69866

CORCEL PLC

(CRCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corcel : Investor Presentation Q2 2021

05/13/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORCEL INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Q2 2021

UPDATED 14 MAY 2021

BATTERY METALS EXPLORATION

  • FLEXIBLE GRID SOLUTIONS AIM: CRCL

Disclaimer

CORCEL PLC

D I S C L A I M E R

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an offer to the public or an offer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits of the Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized financial services provider.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).

The Slides are not for distribution in, nor do they constitute an offer of securities for sale in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or offer is unlawful. The distribution of the Slides in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

Statements made inthe Slides and accompanyingverbal presentation mayincludeforward-looking statementsthat necessarilyinvolve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or similar phrases. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements, including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position of the Company, business strategy, projected levels of growth in its market, projected costs, estimates of capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for future operation, are forward-looking statements. The actual future performance of the company could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations including known and unknown risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

2

The Climate Challenge and Energy Transition

CORCEL PLC

C O N T E X T

OPERATING AT THE INTERSECTION OF BATTERY METALS AND THEIR END USES IN FLEXIBLE ENERGY

Supporting the decarbonization of the global economy / energy transition

International rise of batteries as enabling dependency on highly variable renewable energy sources

Mass adoption of electric vehicles ("EV") anticipated:

"UK Govt now set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030"

Nickel is a core battery metal; Supply crunch expected given EV use to grow at a 20% CAGR

Recognition of nickel's importance as a battery metal in EVs and energy storage applications, along with increased demand in China has lead to a sharp positive price movement

Requires grid balancing / standby power / flexibility / energy storage

Global transition away from fossil fuels

Electrification of cars/trains/planes/ships Infrastructure replacement

Electric vehicle manufacturers now acquiring upstream deposits and offtake

100

80

VECHILES

60

MILLION

40

20

0

2015

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

Source: Bloomberg NEF

ICE

PHEV

BEV

3

Corcel Plc

CORCEL PLC

Growth focus supporting lower

ABOUT US

carbon economy transition and

macro tailwinds

Acquiring battery metal resources

prior to expected structural price hike (flagship Mambare asset essentially acts as

an option on the Nickel price)

Low risk cash flow generation from energy storage / trading / production

Multiple acquisition targets available across the battery metal and energy storage space

Access to capital through cornerstone investors

Optimized vehicle

Dynamic leadership with understanding of energy industry / transition

Team experienced in small cap restructuring, strategy, funding and growth

Key Value Inflection Points

Burwell Financial Close

Tring Road Financial Close

Mambare Mining Licence Award

Secure WoWo Gap Synergies

Other Strategic Acquisitions

BATTERY METALS

Nickel deposit in PNG (Mambare)

Debt position in ASX listed RMI with complementary Nickel deposit in PNG (Wo Wo Gap)

4

Vanadium project in Yukon, Canada

FLEXIBLE GRID SOLUTIONS

Burwell Battery Storage Project (50MW) - 100%

Tring Road Peaker Plant (50MW) - 40% Energy Storage and Production Project Pipeline

The Team

CORCEL PLC

THE TEAM

JAMES PARSONS

Executive Chairman

Over 20 years' experience

in the fields of strategy, management, finance and corporate development in the energy industry across Europe, South America and Central America

12 years with Royal Dutch Shell

Executive Chairman of Ascent Resources plc. Non-Executive Chairman at Echo Energy plc and Coro Energy plc. Previously Chief Executive at Sound Energy plc for 8 years

A qualified accountant and

BA Honours in Business Economics

SCOTT KAINTZ

CEO

Joined Corcel Plc in 2011 in a Corporate Finance role before becoming Executive Director

Previously worked in corporate finance and investment funds in London, focusing on capital raising efforts and debt equity investments

Originally a US Air Force Officer

Degree in Russian. MBA from London Business School and Columbia Business School

EWEN AINSWORTH

Non-Executive Director

Over 30 years' experience in variety

of senior and board-level roles in the natural resource sector, most recently as Finance Director for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

Non-Executive at Ascent Resources Plc

CEO of Discovery Energy Limited, an advisory, consultancy and Investment Company

Qualified chartered management accountant with degree in Economics and Geography

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corcel plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORCEL PLC
02:38pCORCEL  : Investor Presentation Q2 2021
PU
12:51pCORCEL  : Receives Environmental Permit For Excavation Of Papua New Guinea Mine
MT
05/10CORCEL  : Secures 40% Stake in 50-MW Gas Peaking Project; Shares Surge 14%
MT
04/16CORCEL  : Update to Coverage - Align Research
PU
02/14CORCEL  : Investor Presentation Feb 2021
PU
01/20CORCEL  : Initiation of Coverage - Align Research
PU
2020CORCEL  : Investor Presentation Dec 2020
PU
2020CORCEL  : 2020 - December - AGM Notice
PU
2020CORCEL  : 2020 - December - AGM Proxy Form
PU
2020CORCEL  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,48 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net Debt 2020 0,39 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,33 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart CORCEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Corcel Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORCEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Parsons Executive Chairman
Kristian Ewen Ainsworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORCEL PLC97.21%10
BHP GROUP20.20%186 079
RIO TINTO PLC20.20%152 891
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC40.28%59 383
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.53%40 454
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)37.28%18 245