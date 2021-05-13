Corcel : Investor Presentation Q2 2021

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not constitute an offer to the public or an offer for sale or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company and they should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or buy securities in the Company. If any person is in doubt as to the contents of this presentation, or wishes to obtain advice as to the investment merits of the Company's securities, he should seek independent advice from a person who is an authorized financial services provider.
No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation or the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information contained in these Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation is in the public domain, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its shareholders, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation, and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (including in the case of negligence, but excluding any liability for fraud).
The Slides are not for distribution in, nor do they constitute an offer of securities for sale in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or offer is unlawful. The distribution of the Slides in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
Statements made inthe Slides and accompanyingverbal presentation mayincludeforward-looking statementsthat necessarilyinvolve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or similar phrases. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements, including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position of the Company, business strategy, projected levels of growth in its market, projected costs, estimates of capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for future operation, are forward-looking statements. The actual future performance of the company could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations including known and unknown risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
2
The Climate Challenge and Energy Transition
CORCEL PLC
C O N T E X T
OPERATING AT THE INTERSECTION OF BATTERY METALS AND THEIR END USES IN FLEXIBLE ENERGY
Supporting the decarbonization of the global economy / energy transition
International rise of batteries as enabling dependency on highly variable renewable energy sources
Mass adoption of electric vehicles ("EV") anticipated:
"UK Govt now set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030"
Nickel is a core battery metal; Supply crunch expected given EV use to grow at a 20% CAGR
Recognition of nickel's importance as a battery metal in EVs and energy storage applications, along with increased demand in China has lead to a sharp positive price movement
Requires grid balancing / standby power / flexibility / energy storage
Global transition away from fossil fuels
Electrification of cars/trains/planes/ships Infrastructure replacement
Electric vehicle manufacturers now acquiring upstream deposits and offtake
100
80
VECHILES
60
MILLION
40
20
0
2015
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Source: Bloomberg NEF
ICE
PHEV
BEV
3
Corcel Plc
CORCEL PLC
Growth focus supporting lower
ABOUT US
carbon economy transition and
macro tailwinds
Acquiring battery metal resources
prior to expected structural price hike (flagship Mambare asset essentially acts as
an option on the Nickel price)
Low risk cash flow generation from energy storage / trading / production
Multiple acquisition targets available across the battery metal and energy storage space
Access to capital through cornerstone investors
Optimized vehicle
Dynamic leadership with understanding of energy industry / transition
Team experienced in small cap restructuring, strategy, funding and growth
Key Value Inflection Points
Burwell Financial Close
Tring Road Financial Close
Mambare Mining Licence Award
Secure WoWo Gap Synergies
Other Strategic Acquisitions
BATTERY METALS
Nickel deposit in PNG (Mambare)
Debt position in ASX listed RMI with complementary Nickel deposit in PNG (Wo Wo Gap)
4
Vanadium project in Yukon, Canada
FLEXIBLE GRID SOLUTIONS
Burwell Battery Storage Project (50MW) - 100%
Tring Road Peaker Plant (50MW) - 40% Energy Storage and Production Project Pipeline
The Team
CORCEL PLC
THE TEAM
JAMES PARSONS
Executive Chairman
Over 20 years' experience
in the fields of strategy, management, finance and corporate development in the energy industry across Europe, South America and Central America
12 years with Royal Dutch Shell
Executive Chairman of Ascent Resources plc. Non-Executive Chairman at Echo Energy plc and Coro Energy plc. Previously Chief Executive at Sound Energy plc for 8 years
A qualified accountant and
BA Honours in Business Economics
SCOTT KAINTZ
CEO
Joined Corcel Plc in 2011 in a Corporate Finance role before becoming Executive Director
Previously worked in corporate finance and investment funds in London, focusing on capital raising efforts and debt equity investments
Originally a US Air Force Officer
Degree in Russian. MBA from London Business School and Columbia Business School
EWEN AINSWORTH
Non-Executive Director
Over 30 years' experience in variety
of senior and board-level roles in the natural resource sector, most recently as Finance Director for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
Non-Executive at Ascent Resources Plc
CEO of Discovery Energy Limited, an advisory, consultancy and Investment Company
Qualified chartered management accountant with degree in Economics and Geography
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.