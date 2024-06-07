Corcel PLC - Angola and Brazil-focused oil exploration and production firm - Says the KON 11, KON 12, and KON 16 blocks in Angola have received all the relevant approvals to acquire new data through an enhanced full tensor gradiometry survey. Non-Executive Chair Antoine Karam says: "The eFTG Survey over our blocks will enhance our geological understanding and bolster our efforts in the Kwanza basin, where we remain confident there is significant potential. Despite our recent challenges, we remain focused in achieving our goals."

Current stock price: 0.16 pence, up 52% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 52%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

