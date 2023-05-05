Advanced search
    CRCL   GB00BKM69866

CORCEL PLC

(CRCL)
05-05-2023
0.3650 GBX   +12.31%
04:50pCorcel's joint venture partner begins drilling in Australia
AN
10:09aUK’s Corcel to Trim Interest in Mining Project in AU$1 Million Deal
MT
07:11aSterling Rises, Seen Driven by Risk Sentiment And Dollar
DJ
Corcel's joint venture partner begins drilling in Australia

05/05/2023
Corcel PLC - Pupa New Guinea, Canada, UK and Australia-focused exploration and development company, with interests in battery metals including nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements - On Tuesday, says its joint venture partner, Riversgold Ltd, has begun a drill campaign at the Mt Weld rare earth elements project in Western Australia. The programme will test three discrete magnetic anomalies that may represent extension of the Mt Weld carbonatite intrusive complex, the company says.

Chief Executive Scott Kaintz says: "Following the farm out agreement with Riversgold earlier this year, the RGL team now has the drill bit turning, which in the coming weeks will provide initial exploration results at the property. The outcome at Mt. Weld have been fully derisked to Corcel investors offering attractive potential upside, and the company looks forward to making further announcements on progress in due course."

In January, a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Riversgold was announced allowing Riversgold to fund the first work programme to earn a 50% interest in the project.

Current stock price: 0.350 pence

12-month change: down 75%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORCEL PLC 12.31% 0.365 Delayed Quote.44.44%
RIVERSGOLD LIMITED 0.00% 0.025 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,13 M -2,69 M -2,69 M
Net Debt 2022 1,40 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,94 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 51,6%
Managers and Directors
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Parsons Executive Chairman
Henry Campbell Bellingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Kristian Ewen Ainsworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORCEL PLC44.44%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.64%148 466
RIO TINTO PLC-16.01%103 720
GLENCORE PLC-21.43%68 130
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%44 629
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.99%37 949
