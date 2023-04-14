Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Corcel Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRCL   GB00BKM69866

CORCEL PLC

(CRCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-04-14 am EDT
0.3350 GBX    0.00%
12:48pCorcel says partner exercising buy-out rights for Mambare
AN
04/06Corcel : 2023 - April - GM - Notice of Meeting
PU
04/04Corcel Exercise Option for Lithium Project in Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corcel says partner exercising buy-out rights for Mambare

04/14/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corcel PLC - Extractive industries exploration and development company - Says it has been notified by Battery Metals Pty Ltd, its partner on the Mambare licence, of its intention to exercise its pre-emption rights and buy out Corcel's 41% interest in the nickel-cobalt project for an equivalent cash consideration to the battery metals joint venture announced March 1.

The pre-emption right only covers the Mabare asset, and is subject to further legal documentation. Corcel is following up on several details of the buy-out offer, and will make an initial announcement about cash proceeds "when appropriate".

Current stock price: 0.32 pence

12-month change: down 78%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORCEL PLC 0.00% 0.335 Delayed Quote.48.89%
All news about CORCEL PLC
12:48pCorcel says partner exercising buy-out rights for Mambare
AN
04/06Corcel : 2023 - April - GM - Notice of Meeting
PU
04/04Corcel Exercise Option for Lithium Project in Australia
MT
04/04Corcel to acquire Canegrass Lithium project for GBP200,000
AN
04/04Corcel plc Exercise Option to Acquire Canegrass Lithium Project
CI
04/04Corcel Plc (AIM:CRCL) exercised its option to acquire Canegrass Lithium ..
CI
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
03/28Corcel Raises GBP1 Million in Placement Deal With Cornerstone Investor Group
MT
03/28Corcel Group completes equity placing with cornerstone investor
AN
03/28Carnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,13 M -2,67 M -2,67 M
Net Debt 2022 1,40 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,70 M 3,38 M 3,38 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart CORCEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Corcel Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORCEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,34 GBX
Average target price 2,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 497%
Managers and Directors
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Parsons Executive Chairman
Henry Campbell Bellingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Kristian Ewen Ainsworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORCEL PLC50.62%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.69%159 154
RIO TINTO PLC-4.50%117 023
GLENCORE PLC-11.72%76 528
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)4.64%44 420
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.38%41 113
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer