Corcel says partner exercising buy-out rights for Mambare

Corcel PLC - Extractive industries exploration and development company - Says it has been notified by Battery Metals Pty Ltd, its partner on the Mambare licence, of its intention to exercise its pre-emption rights and buy out Corcel's 41% interest in the nickel-cobalt project for an equivalent cash consideration to the battery metals joint venture announced March 1.

The pre-emption right only covers the Mabare asset, and is subject to further legal documentation. Corcel is following up on several details of the buy-out offer, and will make an initial announcement about cash proceeds "when appropriate".

Current stock price: 0.32 pence

12-month change: down 78%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

