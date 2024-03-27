Corcel PLC - London-based mining and resource development company - Provides an update on the testing of the TO-14 well in the onshore Block KON-11, in Angola, where it has a 20% working interest. Says testing of the TO-14 well continues following significant weather and equipment related delays earlier in the year. Explains reactivation of the fractured carbonate reservoir has been challenging, however there is continued focus on engineering solutions to flow test the well from the most prospective zones identified during the drilling phase. Notes continued engineering work is being conducted to identify solutions to flow both TO-14 and the yet untested TO-13 well. Additional activities are being progressed across the Corcel acreage in KON-11, KON-12, and KON-16. An electromagnetic full-tensor gravity survey is scheduled to begin by early May.

Current stock price: 0.50 pence, down 38% in London

12-month change: up 52%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.