Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K/A ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Commission File Number: 000-50679 CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED (Exact Name of Corporation as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 77-0487658 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

EXPLANATORY NOTE Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or "we") is filing this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A(the "Amendment") to its Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Original Form 10-K"),which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2021. The Amendment replaces in its entirety Part II, Item 9A "Controls and Procedures" ("Item 9A") of the Original Form 10-K,which inadvertently used language that no longer met the requirements of Item 308(a) of Regulation S-K. The new Item 9A provided by this Amendment clarifies the framework our management uses to assess the effectiveness of Corcept's disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of our fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, including a statement regarding the conclusion of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of such date. The Amendment does not amend the Original Form 10-Kin any other way. Specifically, it does not update the Original Form 10-Kto reflect events occurring after February 23, 2021. The complete text of Item 9A, including the revised language of Item 9A(b), is provided below. Item 9A. Controls and procedures. (a) Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures We maintain disclosure controls and procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in the reports we file with the SEC is recorded, processed, summarized and filed within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms and that such information is accumulated and discussed with our management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, so as to allow timely decisions regarding disclosure. Management recognizes that controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can only provide reasonable, not absolute, assurance the desired control objectives will be met. In reaching a reasonable level of assurance, management has weighed the cost of contemplated controls against their intended benefits. The design of any system of controls is based on management's assumptions about the likelihood of future events. We cannot assure you that our controls will achieve their stated goals under all possible conditions. Changes in future conditions may render our controls inadequate or may cause our degree of compliance with them to deteriorate. Because of the inherent limitations in a cost-effective control system, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. As of December 31, 2020, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer evaluated our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e)and 15d-15(e)of the Exchange Act). Based on their evaluation, they concluded that they are effective. There were no changes in our internal controls over financial reporting during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 that materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. (b) Management's Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as such term is defined in Exchange Act Rule 13a-15(f).Our internal control system is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the preparation and fair presentation of externally-reported consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As discussed in Item 9A(a) above, internal control systems, no matter how well designed, have inherent limitations and can provide only reasonable assurance that their objectives have been met. As of December 31, 2020, our management conducted an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting based upon the framework in "Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013)" issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based upon that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was effective as of December 31, 2020. Our independent registered public accounting firm has issued an attestation report on our internal control over financial reporting. It is set forth below. 1

(c) Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Stockholders and Board of Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Opinion on Internal Control over Financial Reporting We have audited Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020, based on criteria established in Internal Control-Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (2013 framework) (the COSO criteria). In our opinion, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (the Company) maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020, based on the COSO criteria. We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related consolidated statements comprehensive income, stockholders' equity and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020, and the related notes and our report dated February 23, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. Basis for Opinion The Company's management is responsible for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects. Our audit included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk, and performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Definition and Limitations of Internal Control Over Financial Reporting A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP Redwood City, California February 23, 2021 2

