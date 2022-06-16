Log in
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
WILSON JAMES N
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC [CORT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED , 149 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MENLO PARK CA 94025
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
WILSON JAMES N
C/O CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED
149 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
MENLO PARK, CA94025 		X

Signatures
/s/ Joseph Douglas Lyon, as attorney-in-fact for James N. Wilson 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares were withheld so the Reporting Person could satisfy the exercise price and tax liability arising from a net (cashless) exercise of stock options that occurred on June 14, 2022. The options subject to the net exercise were to expire on January 30, 2023.
(2) Transfer of shares without consideration to the James N. Wilson and Pamela D. Wilson Trust.
(3) Reporting Person has voting power over the shares held by the James N. Wilson and Pamela D. Wilson Trust and James and Pamela Wilson Family Partners pursuant to voting agreements and disclaims beneficial ownership of all of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(4) Fully exercisable.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
