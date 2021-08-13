Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated : WILLIAM GUYER TO JOIN CORCEPT AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER (Form 8-K)

WILLIAM GUYERTOJOIN CORCEPTAS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

MENLO PARK, Calif. (August 12, 2021)-Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced the appointment, effective August 16, 2021, of William Guyer, PharmD, as the company's Chief Development Officer.

Dr. Guyer comes to Corcept from Gilead Sciences, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Medical Affairs. He will report to Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept's Chief Executive Officer. Andreas Grauer, MD, previously Corcept's Chief Medical Officer, has become a senior medical advisor to the company.

'I am delighted to welcome Bill to Corcept,' said Dr. Belanoff. 'His decades of experience developing medications to treat complex diseases, including in areas where no effective treatments had previously existed, his commitment to putting patients first, and his proven ability to build and lead teams will make him an exceptional addition to our management team.'

Dr. Guyer brings approximately 30 years of medical and clinical experience to his role at Corcept, including nearly 20 years in positions of increasing seniority at Gilead Sciences. Since 2015 he has served as Senior Vice President of Gilead's global Medical Affairs team, with responsibility for developing strategies to advance compounds from research to commercialization - including designing and supporting company and investigator-sponsored studies and health outcomes research, as well as scientific communications and medical education for Gilead's entire portfolio of medications. Dr. Guyer has been involved in numerous successful drug launches in his career, helping to develop and bring to market medicines for very complex diseases. He has led innovative drug development, medical and scientific programs and partnerships, including collaborative studies, cooperative group engagement and real-world data generation across a broad portfolio in infectious diseases, liver diseases, oncology and inflammation. He holds a PharmD from the University of Southern California.

'I am thrilled to join Corcept at such a promising time in its development,' said Dr. Guyer. 'Cortisol modulation's potential to treat such a wide array of serious diseases and to help patients with critical unmet medical needs is incredibly exciting. I look forward to helping my colleagues design, implement and advance our clinical programs as broadly and rapidly as possible.'

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.