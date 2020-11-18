Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated    CORT

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

(CORT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Patent Trial and Appeals Board Affirms Validity of All Claims of Corcept's U.S. Patent No.10,195,214

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:41pm EST

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol, announced today that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a decision upholding the validity of all claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,195,214, “Concomitant Administration of Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulators and CYP3A Inhibitors” (the “‘214 patent”). The ‘214 patent expires in 2037.

“We are gratified by the PTAB’s decision,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. “The ‘214 patent is directed to an important medical discovery – that, with dose-adjustment as set forth in its FDA-approved label, Korlym® can be safely co-administered with medications known as strong CYP3A inhibitors, including commonly-prescribed antiviral, antibiotic, antifungal and antidepressant medications. Patients with Cushing’s syndrome often experience significant co-morbidities. We are glad that our research has increased the array of medications available to the physicians who treat them.”

Hypercortisolism

Hypercortisolism, often referred to as Cushing’s syndrome, is caused by excessive activity of the hormone cortisol. Endogenous Cushing’s syndrome is an orphan disease that most often affects adults aged 20-50. In the United States, an estimated 20,000 patients have Cushing’s syndrome, with about 3,000 new patients diagnosed each year. Symptoms vary, but most patients experience one or more of the following manifestations: high blood sugar, diabetes, high blood pressure, upper-body obesity, rounded face, increased fat around the neck, thinning arms and legs, severe fatigue and weak muscles. Irritability, anxiety, cognitive disturbances and depression are also common. Hypercortisolism can affect every organ system in the body and can be lethal if not treated effectively.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business and achieve our goals and conduct our clinical trials during the Covid-19 pandemic and to generate sufficient revenue to fund our commercial operations and development programs; the availability of competing treatments, including generic versions of Korlym; our ability to obtain acceptable prices or adequate insurance coverage and reimbursement for Korlym; and risks related to the development of our product candidates, including their clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates and oversight, and other requirements. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the scope of the company’s intellectual property. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

CONTACT:
Christopher S. James, MD
Director, Investor Relations
Corcept Therapeutics
650-684-8725
cjames@corcept.com
www.corcept.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED
05:41pCORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : U.S. Patent Trial and Appeals Board Affirms ..
AQ
05:41pU.S. Patent Trial and Appeals Board Affirms Validity of All Claims of Corcept..
GL
11/04CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
AQ
11/03CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF ..
AQ
11/03CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03CORCEPT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
AQ
11/03Corcept Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provi..
GL
10/28CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results,..
AQ
10/27CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 358 M - -
Net income 2020 101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 096 M 2 096 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 18,04 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph K. Belanoff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Wilson Chairman
Gary Charles Robb Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Hazel Hunt Senior Vice President-Research
Andreas Grauer Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED49.09%2 096
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.03%393 170
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.61%290 079
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.76%206 198
PFIZER INC.-4.72%200 325
NOVARTIS AG-14.25%196 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ