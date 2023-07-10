Cordel Group PLC - London-based artificial intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics - Extends its existing clearances contract with the Australian Rail Track Corporation, taking the term of the engagement to August 31, 2024. Says as part of the approval, Cordel deploys additional services such as point cloud classification, advanced structure gauge assessments, track spacing and centreline reports.

Chief Executive Officer John Davis says: "We are delighted to be continuing our important engagement with ARTC, for whom we have scanned and analysed over 150,000 Kms of track distance. Moreover, the continuation of the contract allows ARTC to conduct assessments without the need to deploy inspection teams into the rail corridor. This is cost effective, efficient and reduces personnel risk whilst completing clearance assessments."

Current stock price: 6.35 pence each, up 1.6% on Monday morning in London

12 month change: up 15%

