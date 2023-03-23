Advanced search
Cordel hails contract milestone with Angel Trains on first deliverable

03/23/2023
(Alliance News) - Cordel Group PLC on Thursday celebrated a "key contract milestone" with Angel Trains Ltd, after completing its first deliverable.

Cordel is a London-based artificial intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics.

It said that its first deliverable, a Digital Twin of the complete Paddington to Didcot route has been completed and demonstrated to Network Rail staff. The Digital Twin is survey-grade light detection and ranging, otherwise known as Lidar, with co-located high-resolution video, aligned to Network Rail's linear reference system.

With the Digital Twin delivered, Cordel said it has moved on to focus on the gauging and clearance use cases.

"Our team is delivering this ground-breaking technology on time and on budget for Angel Trains, as we continue to prove the significant benefits of automated data capture and analysis, reducing cost and improving safety and reliability for the world's leading railways," said Chair Ian Buddery.

Cordel shares were trading 1.8% higher at 7.13 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3,31 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 0,40 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 34,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,00 GBX
Average target price 18,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 157%
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Davis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Zygmunt Lojszczyk CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ian Buddery Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron Hoye Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Graham Macleod Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORDEL GROUP PLC12.00%15
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.54%2 037 965
SYNOPSYS INC.16.30%57 016
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.99%56 739
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.52%53 084
SEA LIMITED49.26%44 860
