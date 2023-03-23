Cordel hails contract milestone with Angel Trains on first deliverable

(Alliance News) - Cordel Group PLC on Thursday celebrated a "key contract milestone" with Angel Trains Ltd, after completing its first deliverable.

Cordel is a London-based artificial intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics.

It said that its first deliverable, a Digital Twin of the complete Paddington to Didcot route has been completed and demonstrated to Network Rail staff. The Digital Twin is survey-grade light detection and ranging, otherwise known as Lidar, with co-located high-resolution video, aligned to Network Rail's linear reference system.

With the Digital Twin delivered, Cordel said it has moved on to focus on the gauging and clearance use cases.

"Our team is delivering this ground-breaking technology on time and on budget for Angel Trains, as we continue to prove the significant benefits of automated data capture and analysis, reducing cost and improving safety and reliability for the world's leading railways," said Chair Ian Buddery.

Cordel shares were trading 1.8% higher at 7.13 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

