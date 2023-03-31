Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cordel Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDL   GB00BYZQM590

CORDEL GROUP PLC

(CRDL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:45:21 2023-03-31 am EDT
6.155 GBX   -1.52%
10:04aCordel raises GBP1.7 million to support Amtrak contract
AN
03/30Centamin targets reduction in greenhouse gases
AN
03/23Cordel hails contract milestone with Angel Trains on first deliverable
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cordel raises GBP1.7 million to support Amtrak contract

03/31/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cordel Group PLC - London-based artificial Intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics - Raises GBP1.7 million from placing of 28.6 million shares at 6 pence each. The new shares represent 14% of Cordel's enlarged share capital. "We're delighted with the overwhelming support from UK investors for our USA expansion strategy, as we build on the success of our Amtrak contract," says Chair Ian Buddery. Earlier this month, Cordel said it was awarded a USD6.7 million contract by US intercity passenger rail service provider Amtrak to supply a software suite for survey and clearance management.

Current stock price: 6.16p, down 1.5% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 32%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CORDEL GROUP PLC
10:04aCordel raises GBP1.7 million to support Amtrak contract
AN
03/30Centamin targets reduction in greenhouse gases
AN
03/23Cordel hails contract milestone with Angel Trains on first deliverable
AN
03/15Cordel jumps on USD6.7 million software supply contract in the US
AN
03/15AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: M&A prospects lift Purplebricks and Reabold
AN
03/15Cordel Group Surges 27% on Amtrak Contract Win
MT
03/15Stocks fall but pound steady ahead of UK budget
AN
03/15Cordel Group plc Wins Contract by Amtrak to Supply Fully Automated Software Suite for S..
CI
03/03FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 3.1% on Upbeat China Data
DJ
03/03Shares in UK-Listed Airlines Rise after Lufthansa's Swing to Profit
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3,31 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 0,40 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart CORDEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cordel Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORDEL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,25 GBX
Average target price 18,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 188%
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Davis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Zygmunt Lojszczyk CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ian Buddery Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron Hoye Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Graham Macleod Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORDEL GROUP PLC0.00%13
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.97%2 114 412
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 256
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.24%56 557
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.30%53 463
SEA LIMITED66.48%48 658
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer