Cordel raises GBP1.7 million to support Amtrak contract

Cordel Group PLC - London-based artificial Intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics - Raises GBP1.7 million from placing of 28.6 million shares at 6 pence each. The new shares represent 14% of Cordel's enlarged share capital. "We're delighted with the overwhelming support from UK investors for our USA expansion strategy, as we build on the success of our Amtrak contract," says Chair Ian Buddery. Earlier this month, Cordel said it was awarded a USD6.7 million contract by US intercity passenger rail service provider Amtrak to supply a software suite for survey and clearance management.

Current stock price: 6.16p, down 1.5% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 32%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

