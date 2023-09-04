(Alliance News) - Cordel Group PLC on Monday said it reached an agreement with Australia's National Transport Research Organisation to trial technology to automate rail level crossing safety assessments.

Cordel shares were down 8.3% at 5.50 pence on Monday morning in London.

The London-based company, whose flagship platform uses artificial intelligence to supply transport corridor analytics, said it will support the Australian Road Research Board to conduct a comprehensive virtual level crossing assessment.

Cordel said it will use existing data, including light direction & ranging data from the Australian Rail Track Corp, to deploy AI and automation services to expedite the virtual assessment process. It also will provide access to its visualisation software, "facilitate effective analysis and interpretation of the data during the assessment process."

The contract is in respect of the Department of Transport & Planning Victoria's Australian Level Crossing Assessment Model optimisation project, conducted with ARRB and the Australasian Centre for Rail Innovations. The project is currently aiming to demonstrate "efficient and cost-effective technology" which could replace manual inspections.

"We are proud to have been selected for this important paid trial, which builds on our long-term success with ARTC," said Chief Executive Officer John Davis. "Since 2020, we have delivered automated scanning and AI technology for cost-effective, efficient and low risk inspections...Level crossing safety assessment is a challenge for railways worldwide and is one of our key opportunity areas."

Cordel expects trials to run through to June 28, potentially followed by further stages leading to its technology being adopted across Australia's rail network.

