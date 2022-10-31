IN BRIEF: Cordel says AI technology makes Angel Trains debut

Cordel Group PLC - London-based transport hardware and software manufacturer - Says new AI monitoring technology is deployed on passenger services for the first time on one of Great Western Railway's Class 165 fleet, leased by Angel Trains.

The first passenger train equipped with Cordel's LiDAR and image capture technology left Reading for Basingstoke last week on Friday. The technology will provide Network Rail with AI-powered inspection automation on a high-frequency basis, aligned to the network's linear reference system.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Smith says: "Our relationship with Angel Trains and Network Rail is a major initiative for Cordel. By capturing data in real-time from in-service passenger trains, we can provide Network Rail with a far more detailed picture of the state of rail infrastructure, moving from time-based maintenance to condition-based maintenance."

Current stock price: 6.50 pence, down 3.7% on Monday

12-month change: down 50%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.