Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cordel Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDL   GB00BYZQM590

CORDEL GROUP PLC

(CRDL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:33 2022-10-31 am EDT
6.500 GBX   -3.70%
10:36aIN BRIEF: Cordel says AI technology makes Angel Trains debut
AN
10/17Earnings Flash (CRDL.L) CORDEL GROUP Reports FY22 Loss GBX-0.70
MT
10/17Earnings Flash (CRDL.L) CORDEL GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP2.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Cordel says AI technology makes Angel Trains debut

10/31/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cordel Group PLC - London-based transport hardware and software manufacturer - Says new AI monitoring technology is deployed on passenger services for the first time on one of Great Western Railway's Class 165 fleet, leased by Angel Trains.

The first passenger train equipped with Cordel's LiDAR and image capture technology left Reading for Basingstoke last week on Friday. The technology will provide Network Rail with AI-powered inspection automation on a high-frequency basis, aligned to the network's linear reference system.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Smith says: "Our relationship with Angel Trains and Network Rail is a major initiative for Cordel. By capturing data in real-time from in-service passenger trains, we can provide Network Rail with a far more detailed picture of the state of rail infrastructure, moving from time-based maintenance to condition-based maintenance."

Current stock price: 6.50 pence, down 3.7% on Monday

12-month change: down 50%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CORDEL GROUP PLC
10:36aIN BRIEF: Cordel says AI technology makes Angel Trains debut
AN
10/17Earnings Flash (CRDL.L) CORDEL GROUP Reports FY22 Loss GBX-0.70
MT
10/17Earnings Flash (CRDL.L) CORDEL GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP2.3M
MT
10/17Cordel Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/17Cordel Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09Cordel Secures Five-Year Hardware Contract with UK's Angel Trains
MT
08/09Angel Trains Awards 5-Year Contract to Cordel Group plc for Install Fully-Automated Har..
CI
07/05Cordel Up 11% on New Contract from One Rail Australia
MT
07/05Cordel Group plc Announces New Contract
CI
06/08Cordel Surges 14% On New Contract From US Transit System
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3,52 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 0,60 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart CORDEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cordel Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORDEL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,75 GBX
Average target price 18,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 167%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Scott Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Zygmunt Lojszczyk CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ian Buddery Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron Hoye Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ashley Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORDEL GROUP PLC-43.75%13